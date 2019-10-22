USA

Census Bureau Pivots from Verifying Places to Recruiting

By Associated Press
October 22, 2019 08:28 PM
Alex Pereira, of the U.S. Census Bureau, right, talks with job applicants about temporary positions available with the 2020…
FILE - Alex Pereira of the U.S. Census Bureau, right, talks with job applicants about temporary positions available with the 2020 Census, during a job fair in Miami, Sept. 18, 2019.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - A top U.S. Census Bureau official says the agency has pivoted away from verifying addresses and is now kicking off a campaign to recruit and hire as many as a half million temporary workers to help with the largest head count in U.S. history next spring.

Timothy Olson, the agency's associate director for field operations, said Tuesday that 32,000 workers verified 50 million addresses over an almost two-month period that ended more than a week ago.

Olson called the address verification process a success.

The agency already has 900,000 people who have applied for 2020 Census jobs, but the bureau wants a potential pool of 2.7 million applicants to choose from.

The 2020 Census head count will be the first decennial census when respondents are encouraged to answer questions online.
 

