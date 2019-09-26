USA

Census: Inequality Grew, Including in Heartland States

By Associated Press
September 26, 2019 04:17 AM
FILE-In this Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015 file photo, Terry, cleans out his tent at a large homeless encampment, near downtown St. Louis. The gap between the haves and have-nots in the United States grew last year. Income inequality in the United States…
FILE - Terry cleans out his tent at a large homeless encampment near downtown St. Louis. Jan. 27, 2015. The gap between the haves and have-nots in the United States grew last year.

ORLANDO, FLA. - The gap between the haves and have-nots in the United States grew last year to its highest level in more than 50 years of tracking income inequality, according to Census Bureau figures.

Income inequality in the United States expanded from 2017 to 2018, with several heartland states among the leaders of the increase, even though several wealthy coastal states still had the most inequality overall, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The nation’s Gini Index, which measures income inequality, has been rising steadily over the past five decades.

The Gini Index grew from 0.482 in 2017 to 0.485 last year, according to the bureau’s 1-year American Community Survey data. The Gini Index is on a scale of 0 to 1; a score of “0” indicates perfect equality, while a score of “1” indicates perfect inequality, where one household has all the income.

FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Calls for a ‘wealth tax’

The increase in income inequality comes as two Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are pitching a “wealth tax” on the nation’s richest citizens as a way to reduce wealth disparities.

The inequality expansion last year took place at the same time median household income nationwide increased to almost $62,000 last year, the highest ever measured by the American Community Survey. But the 0.8% income increase from 2017 to 2018 was much smaller compared to increases in the previous three years, according to the bureau.

Even though household income increased, it was distributed unevenly, with the wealthiest helped out possibly by a tax cut passed by Congress in 2017, said Hector Sandoval, an economist at the University of Florida.

“In 2018 the unemployment rate was already low, and the labor market was getting tight, resulting in higher wages. This can explain the increase in the median household income,” Sandoval said. “However, the increase in the Gini index shows that the distribution became more unequal. That is, top income earners got even larger increases in their income, and one of the reasons for that might well be the tax cut.”

Demographics

A big factor in the increase in inequality has to do with two large population groups on either end of the economic spectrum, according to Sean Snaith, an economist at the University of Central Florida.

FILE - Andrea Ledesma makes pizza at Classic Slice in Milwaukee, Jan. 9, 2017. The 28-year-old has a four-year degree and quit a higher paying job because it made her miserable. She thought she'd be making more by now and she's not alone.

On one side, at the peak of their earnings, are baby boomers who are nearing retirement, if they haven’t already retired. On the other side are millennials and Gen Z-ers, who are in the early stages of their work life and have lower salaries, Snaith said.

“I would say probably the biggest factor is demographics,” he said. “A wealth tax isn’t going to fix demographics.”

The area’s with the most income inequality last year were coastal places with large amounts of wealth — the District of Columbia, New York and Connecticut, as well as areas with great poverty — Puerto Rico and Louisiana.

Utah, Alaska, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota had the most economic equality.

Biggest gains in inequality in heartland

Three of the states with biggest gains in inequality from 2017 to 2018 were places with large pockets of wealth — California, Texas and Virginia. But the other six states were primarily in the heartland — Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire and New Mexico.

A variety of factors were at play, from a slowdown in agricultural trade and manufacturing to wages that haven’t caught up with other forms of income, economists say.

While some states have raised the minimum wage, other states like Kansas haven’t. At the same time, the sustained economic growth from the recession a decade ago has enriched people who own stocks, property and other assets, and have sources of income other than wages, said Donna Ginther, an economist at the University of Kansas.

“We’ve had a period of sustained economic growth, and there are winners and losers. The winners tend to be at the top,” Ginther said. “Even though we are at full employment, wages really haven’t gone up much in the recovery.”

Related Stories

FILE - United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston speaks during a news conference held in Beijing, China, Aug. 23, 2016.
USA
UN Expert Calls US Income Inequality 'a Political Choice'
A U.N.-supported human rights expert has blasted the yawning gap between rich and poor in the United States and says the world's richest country "is now moving full steam ahead to make itself even more unequal." The United Nations' human rights office said Monday that Philip Alston, an independent expert commissioned to examine "extreme" poverty, prepared a report on the U.S. that faults "successive administrations" in Washington for…
FILE -- Fishing boats are tied up at a wharf on the waterfront in Portland, Maine, on March 11, 2016.
US Politics
In Maine, Voters Wrestle With Income Inequality
While one business owner sees a moral question, another says a higher minimum wage isn’t the answer
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Fri, 10/07/2016 - 19:44
ICIJ Report: The Panama Papers
The Americas
Panama Papers Source Cites 'Income Inequality' Behind Leak
The anonymous source behind the leak of the Panama Papers says "income inequality is one of the defining issues of our time," and that governments need to do more to address the issue.Days before the information is to be made available to the public, the source released an 1,800-word statement to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and the International Consortium of…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sat, 05/07/2016 - 09:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019