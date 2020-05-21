USA

Changes to US Airport Security Checkpoints Rolled Out

By VOA News
May 21, 2020 09:18 PM
TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday, May 18, 2020,…
TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, May 18, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. Monday was the first day that travelers at the airport were required to wear face coverings in the public areas there.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is implementing changes to the security checkpoint process at airports to reduce risks of cross-contamination in light of the coronavirus pandemic. 

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, many of TSA’s changes have already begun, and more are to be added nationwide by mid-June.  

A traveler pulls down her protective mask as a TSA agent compares her face to her identification at a security entrance at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, May 18, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash.

Changes already in effect include optional eye protection and plastic face shields for TSA officers, routine cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces, plastic shielding at checkpoints and other social distancing precautions. 

In order to minimize potential cross-contamination, travelers are encouraged to place items from their pockets — such as wallets and keys — as well as belts directly into carry-on bags rather than bins.  

Food should now be packed in clear plastic bags to be scanned separately so TSA officers will not have to open carry-ons for further inspection. 

Passengers will scan their own boarding passes and hold them up to TSA officers for visual inspections to limit touch contact. 

If carry-on items that should have been removed are found, passengers may be asked to repeat the security process in order to limit TSA officers having to manually search belongings.   

Face masks for passengers and social distancing practices are strongly suggested, as well. 

At this time last year, more than 2 million total travelers passed through checkpoints in a single day, according to the TSA. That number dropped off significantly in mid-March but has been steadily increasing. Today, that number is around 230,000. 

“In the interest of TSA front-line workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our screening processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “We continue to evaluate our security measures with an eye towards making smart, timely decisions benefiting health and safety, as well as the traveler experience.” 

TSA advises travelers to check with individual airports and airlines for specific COVID-19 guidelines, as they may vary. 

Related Stories

Coronavirus Forces US Airline Travelers to Take Precautions
00:01:48
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Forces US Airline Travelers to Take Precautions
Everyone from travelers, TSA agents and staff members are using all kinds of methods to keep themselves germ-free
Celia Mendoza
By Celia Mendoza
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 15:03
Airline employees wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Airlines Seek Emergency Aid As Coronavirus Brings Industry to Near-Halt
In an unusual joint statement, the world's three main airline alliances - oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance - called for government aid
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 08:58
FILE - An American Airlines aircraft is preparing to land at Reagan National airport near Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
COVID-19 Pandemic
FACTBOX: Airlines Suspend Flights Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:12
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Changes to US Airport Security Checkpoints Rolled Out

TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday, May 18, 2020,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pentagon Rescinds Ban on COVID-Hospitalized Recruits

New U.S. Marines recruits use social distancing to stand in line, to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Won't Close Again if Hit by 2nd Coronavirus Wave, Trump Says

President Donald Trump speaks as he tours Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant that has been converted to making personal…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Secures 300 Million Doses of Potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 

Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
USA

Trump Loyalist Confirmed as Director of National Intelligence 

In this May 5, 2020, photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee during his nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.