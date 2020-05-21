Changes to US Airport Security Checkpoints Rolled Out

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is implementing changes to the security checkpoint process at airports to reduce risks of cross-contamination in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, many of TSA’s changes have already begun, and more are to be added nationwide by mid-June.

A traveler pulls down her protective mask as a TSA agent compares her face to her identification at a security entrance at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, May 18, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash.

Changes already in effect include optional eye protection and plastic face shields for TSA officers, routine cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces, plastic shielding at checkpoints and other social distancing precautions.

In order to minimize potential cross-contamination, travelers are encouraged to place items from their pockets — such as wallets and keys — as well as belts directly into carry-on bags rather than bins.

Food should now be packed in clear plastic bags to be scanned separately so TSA officers will not have to open carry-ons for further inspection.

Passengers will scan their own boarding passes and hold them up to TSA officers for visual inspections to limit touch contact.

If carry-on items that should have been removed are found, passengers may be asked to repeat the security process in order to limit TSA officers having to manually search belongings.

Face masks for passengers and social distancing practices are strongly suggested, as well.

At this time last year, more than 2 million total travelers passed through checkpoints in a single day, according to the TSA. That number dropped off significantly in mid-March but has been steadily increasing. Today, that number is around 230,000.

“In the interest of TSA front-line workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our screening processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “We continue to evaluate our security measures with an eye towards making smart, timely decisions benefiting health and safety, as well as the traveler experience.”

TSA advises travelers to check with individual airports and airlines for specific COVID-19 guidelines, as they may vary.