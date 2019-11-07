USA

Charges in Sale of Chinese Surveillance Equipment in US

By Associated Press
November 7, 2019 10:14 AM
A man takes a closer look at the surveillance cameras by China's telecoms equipment giant Huawei on display at the China Public Security Expo in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, Oct. 29, 2019.
NEW YORK - A New York company has been charged with illegally importing and selling Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government agencies and private customers.

The U.S. attorney's office for eastern New York says seven current or former employees of the company are also charged.

The case involves a company on Long Island. Authorities did not divulge its name or those of the employees.

U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue plans to discuss details at a news conference Thursday in Brooklyn.

 

