Charlottesville Neo-Nazi Sentenced to Life in Prison

A federal judge imposed a life sentence on the self-described neo-Nazi who killed Heather Heyer by crashing his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., after a white supremacist rally, saying release would be "too great a risk."

James Fields, 22, of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. He had sought a lesser sentence, apologizing after the court viewed video of him plowing his car into a crowd after the Aug. 12, 2017, "Unite the Right" rally, also injuring 30 people.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski, was unmoved by his

plea, saying he had to avert his eyes while the court viewed

graphic video of the attack that showed bodies flying into the air as Fields crashed into them.

"Just watching them is terrifying," Urbanski said. "The

release of the defendant into a free society is too great a

risk."

Alt-right

The rally proved a critical moment in the rise of the

"alt-right," a loose alignment of fringe groups centered on

white nationalism and emboldened by President Donald Trump's 2016 election.

Trump was criticized from the left and right for initially

saying there were "fine people on both sides" of the dispute

between neo-Nazis and their opponents at the rally.

Subsequent alt-right gatherings failed to draw crowds the size of the Charlottesville rally.

After the sentencing, Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, said she

hoped her daughter would be remembered as a regular person who stood up for her beliefs.

"The point of Heather's death is not that she was a saint —

and, Lord, my child was never a saint — but that an ordinary

person can do a simple act ... that can make all the difference in the world," Bro said in an interview.

Ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing, prosecutors noted that

Fields had long espoused violent beliefs. Less than a month

before the attack he posted an image on Instagram showing a car plowing through a crowd of people captioned: "you have the right to protest but I'm late for work."

Fields remained unrepentant afterward, prosecutors said,

noting that in a December 2017 phone call from jail with his

mother, he blasted Bro for her activism after the attack.

"She is a communist. An anti-white liberal," Fields said,

according to court papers filed by prosecutors. He rejected his mother's plea to consider that the woman had "lost her

daughter," replying, "She's the enemy."

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, center, speaks to reporters during a news conference after the sentencing of James Alex Fields Jr. in federal court in Charlottesville, Va., June 28, 2019.

‘Anathema to our country’

Prosecutors noted that hate crimes, particularly those

driven by white supremacist views, are on the rise in the United States. The FBI's most recent report on hate crimes, released in November, showed a 17% rise in 2017.

Citing recent attacks on synagogues and burnings of African-American churches in Louisiana, they told a news conference that the U.S. government will continue to focus resources on prosecuting hate crimes.

"Hate-filled violence based on white supremacy and racism is anathema to our country," said Eric Dreiband, assistant U.S. attorney general for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. "Our government will use its immense power and resolve to identify the perpetrators of these crimes and prosecute them."

Fields pleaded guilty to the federal hate crime charges in

March under a deal with prosecutors, who agreed not to seek the death penalty.

He was photographed hours before the attack carrying a

shield with the emblem of a far-right hate group. He has

identified himself as a neo-Nazi.

Fields' attorneys suggested he felt intimidated and acted to

protect himself. They asked for mercy, citing his relative youth and history of mental health diagnoses.