USA

Child Among 4 Dead in Shooting at California Office Building

By Associated Press
April 01, 2021 04:22 AM
Two police officers stand outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021…
Two police officers stand outside an office building where a mass shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., March 31, 2021.

LOS ANGELES - A child was among four people killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim and the gunman critically wounded, police said.

The violence in the city of Orange southeast of Los Angeles was the nation's third mass shooting in just over two weeks.

When police arrived at the two-story structure around 5:30 p.m. shots were being fired, Orange Police Lt. Jennifer Amat said. Officers opened fire, and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said.

It's unclear if the suspect suffered a self-inflicted wound or was shot by police. Police provided no details on the victims other than to say one was a child and a woman was critically wounded.

In a tweet, Gov. Gavin Newsom called the killings "horrifying and heartbreaking."

"Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight," he wrote.

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat whose district includes the city of Orange, said on Twitter that she was "deeply saddened."

Amat had no information about what may have prompted the attack. She said the shooting occurred on both levels of the building. Signs outside indicated a handful of businesses were located there, including an insurance office, a financial consulting firm, a legal services business and a phone repair store.

People gathered outside the building after the shooting hoping to get word about loved ones.

Paul Tovar told KTLA-TV that his brother owns a business there, Unified Homes, a mobile home broker. "He's not answering his phone, neither's my niece," Tovar said. "I'm pretty scared and worried ... right now I'm just praying really hard."

Charlie Espinoza also was outside the building and told The Orange County Register that he couldn't reach his fiancé, who works for a medical billing company.

Cody Lev, who lives across the street from the office building, told the newspaper he heard three loud pops that were spaced out, then three more. There was silence, then he heard numerous shots, followed by sirens and then more shots.

A Facebook livestream posted by a resident who lives near the office appeared to show officers carrying a motionless person from the building and officers providing aid to another person.

The killings follow a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, last week that left 10 dead. A week before that six Asian women were among eight people killed in three Atlanta-area spas.

The city of Orange is about 48 kilometers from Los Angeles and home to about 140,000 people. Amat said the shooting was the worst in the city since December 1997, when a gunman armed with an assault rifle attacked a California Department of Transportation maintenance yard.

Arturo Reyes Torres, 41, an equipment operator who had been fired six weeks earlier, killed four people and wounded others, including a police officer, before police killed him.

Related Stories

FILE - An officer of the Virginia Beach Police Department speaks to local reporters, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, March 23, 2021. (VBDP Facebook page)
USA
Police: 2 Dead, 8 Wounded in Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shootings
No suspect information was immediately available; several people were in police custody but their possible involvement in the shooting was still under investigation, an official said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 01:00 PM
Boulder Police Department Chief Maris Herold speaks at a news conference outside police headquarters, in Boulder, Colorado, March 26, 2021.
USA
Boulder Police Chief: Still No Motive for Grocery Store Shooting That Killed 10
Maris Herold says agencies working around the clock to determine why the 21-year-old suspect chose the location some 30 miles from his home
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 03:28 PM
Star Samkus, who works at the King Soopers grocery store and knew the three store employees who were victims in the mass…
USA
Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban in Wake of Colorado Shooting
US president calls for Senate to immediately pass bills that close loopholes in gun purchase background checks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 12:56 PM
A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of shootings. Eight people killed…
USA
Donations Pour In for Families of Atlanta Shooting Victims
For now, donors to victims of the Atlanta shootings must scour individual GoFundMe accounts
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 08:37 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Child Among 4 Dead in Shooting at California Office Building

Two police officers stand outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021…
USA

Reporter’s Notebook: Rallying While Mourning, Atlanta’s Asian Americans Vow ‘No More Silence’

The Asian community in Atlanta mourned the six victims who died in the shooting on March 16th (Photo by VOA reporter Wenhao Ma)
USA

Georgia State Overhauls Citizen Arrest Law Following Ahmaud Arbery's Death

Georgia State Rep. Bert Reeves (R-Marietta) presents HB479, which revokes citizen arrest laws, during the 28th legislative day…
USA

US Court Blocks Trump-Era Hog Slaughter Line Speed Rule; Union Cheers

A group of pigs from Cher Pork Farms is seen in Lone Rock, Iowa, U.S., August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. To match…
USA

Detectives Find Cause of Tiger Woods Crash but Won't Reveal

FILE PHOTO: The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods is recovered in Los Angeles