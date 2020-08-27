USA

China Launches 4 Missiles into South China Sea

By Carla Babb
Updated August 27, 2020 05:13 PM
FILE - Defense Secretary Mark Esper leaves after a House Armed Services Committee hearing, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - Defense Secretary Mark Esper leaves after a House Armed Services Committee hearing, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Beijing has fired missiles into the disputed waters of the South China Sea, escalating U.S.-China tensions amid U.S. sanctions aimed at punishing companies that helped bolster China's continued militarization of the region.  

A U.S. defense official told VOA on Thursday the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched four medium-range ballistic missiles from mainland China into an area of the South China Sea between Hainan Island and the Paracel Islands.  

The missile launches on Wednesday came amid recent Chinese military exercises, which unilaterally closed off large areas of the sea contested by several claimants. Vietnam has protested the exercises.  

FILE - Chinese fishing boats sail in the lagoon off the island province of Hainan in the South China Sea, July 20, 2012.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the recent Chinese military exercise "speaks volumes" about how the PLA views areas protected as free for passage under international law.  

Navy Capt. John Gay, a spokesman for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said the United States currently has 38 ships in the Indo-Pacific region and will continue to monitor activities, including the most recent Chinese military exercises. 

The Pentagon issued a statement of concern Thursday, saying China's actions "stand in contrast to its pledge to not militarize the South China Sea and are in contrast to the United States' vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, in which all nations, large and small, are secure in their sovereignty, free from coercion, and able to pursue economic growth consistent with accepted international rules and norms." 

"The PRC [People's Republic of China] chose to escalate its exercise activities by firing ballistic missiles. We urge all parties to exercise restraint and not undertake military activities that could threaten freedom of navigation and aggravate disputes in the South China Sea," the Pentagon added. 

South China Sea

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian told news media Thursday the U.S. has "continued to provoke tensions and undermine China's sovereignty and security." He added that current diplomatic relations between the two countries have been "severely damaged."

China has made expansive claims over the South China Sea, basing military weapons and aircraft on artificial islands built atop reefs to bolster its territorial claims, which overlap with the territorial claims of other nations.   

The United States frequently conducts freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea to dispute Beijing's claims and promote free passage through international waters that carry about half the world's merchant fleet tonnage, worth trillions of dollars each year.   

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper early Thursday warned  that the world's "free and open" system forged in the wake of World War II was under attack by what he called China's "rule-breaking behavior" in the Indo-Pacific region.   

Esper spoke in Hawaii, home to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, ahead of travel to Guam and Palau to take part in ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.   

Esper called the Indo-Pacific region the "epicenter" of great power competition, vowing not to "cede an inch" to countries that threaten international freedoms, in an apparent dig at China.   

On Wednesday, the U.S. imposed sanctions on 24 Chinese companies and several people who allegedly participated in building and militarizing disputed artificial islands in the South China Sea. The move is widely viewed as pushback against what the U.S. sees as an intensifying Chinese campaign to dominate the resource-rich sea and bully smaller nations in the region.  

FILE - In this Monday, May 11, 2015, file photo, This aerial photo taken through a glass window of a military plane shows China's alleged on-going reclamation of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The dispute over the…
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over South China Sea Dispute  
24 state-owned businesses targeted, along with individuals   

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement the companies played a "role in helping the Chinese military" with the construction project, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate announcement that Washington was placing visa restrictions on individuals "responsible" or "complicit" in the project.     

"Since 2013, the PRC (People's Republic of China) has used its state-owned enterprises to dredge and reclaim more than 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) on disputed features in the South China Sea, destabilizing the region, trampling on the sovereign rights of its neighbors, and causing untold environmental devastation," Pompeo said.      

VOA's Nike Ching contributed to this report.   

Related Stories

A small Uighur protest in Istanbul highlighting relatives who’ve been detained by Chinese authorities, police quickly ended the demonstration. Courtesy Mirzehmet Ilyasoglu
USA
Both Biden, Trump Condemn China's Treatment of Uighur Muslims
Democratic presidential candidate calls it genocide, but White House has not employed that designation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 22:49
FILE - In this Monday, May 11, 2015, file photo, This aerial photo taken through a glass window of a military plane shows China's alleged on-going reclamation of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The dispute over the…
East Asia Pacific
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over South China Sea Dispute  
24 state-owned businesses targeted, along with individuals   
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 13:17
FILE - Containers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany.
East Asia Pacific
US-China Spats Rattle World, Prompting Calls for Unity
Rancor has spread to include Hong Kong, Chinese Muslims, spying accusations and control of South China Sea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 09:00
A woman wearing a mask walks past delivery workers moving boxes in Beijing on Aug. 20, 2020. U.S. and Chinese trade envoys…
East Asia Pacific
China, US Hold Trade Talks, Agree to 'Push Forward' Phase One Deal
The US and China signed the accord in January, bringing a partial truce in their lingering trade war and obliging Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 00:01
Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Race in America

Relative Calm Prevails in US City Where Police Shooting of Black Man Sparks Killings, Unrest

People stand in front of the damage at Car Source, a used car lot on Sheridan Road, after protests following the police…
Race in America

NFL Joins NBA Racial Injustice Protest

FILE - Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller displays a message on the back of his hoodie as he takes part in a Black Lives Matter rally with teammates at Civic Center Park, in downtown Denver, Colorado, June 6, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Trump Facing Electoral Headwinds Over Handling of Coronavirus

FILE - President Donald Trump leaves a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, Aug. 10, 2020.
USA

China Launches 4 Missiles into South China Sea

FILE - Defense Secretary Mark Esper leaves after a House Armed Services Committee hearing, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Silicon Valley & Technology

TikTok CEO Resigns as Tensions Mount With White House

FILE - Kevin Mayer, then an executive at The Walt Disney Company, walks outside a conference venue in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2018. Mayer, who since took over as TikTok CEO, has announced he is quitting as chief of the wildly popular platform.