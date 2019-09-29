USA

China to Send Top Trade Negotiator to US For Talks

By Associated Press
September 29, 2019 08:47 AM
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for photos before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP…
FILE - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for photos before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, July 31, 2019.

BEIJING - China says its top trade negotiator will lead an upcoming 13th round of talks aimed at resolving a trade war with the United States.

Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said Sunday that Vice Premier Liu He would travel to Washington for the talks sometime after China's National Day holiday, which ends Oct. 7.
 
Wang repeated the Chinese position that the two sides should find a solution on the basis of mutual respect and benefit.
 
The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on Chinese imports in a bid to win concessions from China, which has responded with tit-for-tat tariffs. The escalating dispute between the world's two largest economies has depressed stock prices and poses a threat to the global economy.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office as he leaves the White House, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington.
USA
How House Impeachment Inquiry Could Sorely Undermine Trump's Trade Agenda
Proceeding will likely dominate the attention of lawmakers in Washington, experts say, making it difficult to see how the administration’s trade initiatives that require congressional approval will get passed
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:56
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. China has urged President Trump to oppose bullying following the American leader’s criticism…
USA
China Rejects Trump Criticism on Trade
Beijing appeals to Trump to oppose bullying, 'meet China halfway' to settle disputes
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 08:12
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, people walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo. In a report released Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, the Asian Development Bank says that escalating trade tensions will sap Asian economies…
East Asia Pacific
ADB Trims Asian Outlook, Citing Trade Wars, Global Slowdown
Asian Development Bank says escalating trade tensions will sap Asian economies of some of their potential in this year and next
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 07:01
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on Sept. 20, 2019.
Economy & Business
Trump Looking for ‘Complete’ Trade Deal With China
Washington and Beijing last held major talks in July, but there was no major breakthrough in the trade disputes between the world's top two economies
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 15:47
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019