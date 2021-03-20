USA

China, US to Form Climate Change Working Group, China Says

By VOA News
March 20, 2021 07:42 PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, right, talks to the media after a…
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, talks to the media after a closed-door morning session of U.S.-China talks in Anchorage, Alaska, March 19, 2021.

After two days of tense talks with his Chinese counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that despite their differences, there are places where the interests of the two nations intersect. On Saturday, China acknowledged as much, a sign of possible progress.

In a dispatch from Alaska, China's official Xinhua News Agency said China and the U.S. would set up a working group on climate change.

Xinhua did not give any details about the climate working group but did say the U.S. and China discussed changing COVID-19 travel and visa policies and vaccinating each other’s diplomats. Both sides also agreed to discuss “diplomatic and consular missions" and journalists’ visas, Xinhua said.

Last July, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered the Chinese Consulate in Houston, Texas, to shut down, citing the persistent problem of theft of U.S. intellectual property. China strenuously objected and later closed the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu.

The dispute over journalists began in February 2020. Eventually both countries expelled several of each other’s journalists and reduced the length of their visas to three months, although those stays are usually renewed.

Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, second from left, and China's State Councilor Wang Yi, second from…
FILE - Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, second from left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, second from right, depart from the closed-door morning session of U.S.-China talks in Anchorage, Alaska, March 19, 2021.

A senior U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday, said that while no formal agreements on new talks were reached, there were areas “in the normal course of our diplomatic engagements where we may be able to explore" mutual interests.

Prepared for confrontation

Blinken told reporters after the Alaska talks ended Friday night that U.S. diplomats "knew going in that there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds, including China's actions in Xinjiang, with regard to Hong Kong, Tibet, increasingly Taiwan, as well as actions that it's taking in cyberspace."

"And it's no surprise that when we raise those issues clearly and directly, we got a defensive response,” he added.

"The U.S. side should not underestimate China's determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Chinese media after the meeting.

The Chinese delegation, headed by Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left the talks Friday without making a statement.

Blinken said that despite the difficulties, the two sides were also able to have a “very candid conversation” on topics where their interests intersect, including Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the climate.

Some information is from The Associated Press.

 
 

Related Stories

Continuity More Likely Than Change in US-China Policy, Experts Say
00:02:49
VOA News on China
Continuity More Likely Than Change in US-China Policy, Experts Say
US and China end two days of talks with disagreements and points of mutual interest
Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By Elizabeth Lee
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 12:44 AM
Continuity More Likely Than Change in US-China Policy, Experts Say
USA
US Concludes 'Tough' Talks With China in Alaska 
US officials describe talks as ‘tough and direct’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 06:19 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US to Place Some Migrant Families in Hotels in Move Away From Detention Centers

FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing…
USA

Hundreds in Atlanta Rally Against Hate After Spa Shootings

A person holds a placard during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, following the deadly shootings, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 20,…
South & Central Asia

With Eye on China, India and US Pledge Deeper Strategic Partnership

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh walks with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before reviewing an honor guard in New Delhi, March 20, 2021.
USA

Sex Traffickers Target Native American Children in South Dakota

FILE - Dawn Stenberg, from the Junior League of Sioux Falls, stands near the group's anti-trafficking billboard in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Oct. 27, 2015. About 50% of the women and girls falling prey to trafficking in the state are Native American.
Race in America

Atlanta Slaughter Fuels Fear, Anger Among Asian Americans

Kimberly Ha and her mom