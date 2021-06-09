USA

Cicadas Delay Planeload of Reporters Following Biden to Europe

By VOA News
June 09, 2021 11:18 AM
Brood X cicadas
Once-in-17-years insects cicadas prevented the plane from taking off, requiring a new airplane and pilot.

A chartered airplane scheduled to take the U.S. presidential press corps from Washington to Europe was delayed for at least five hours late Tuesday after cicadas — large flying insects that are currently out in huge numbers in the region — apparently clogged the plane’s engines.

Media reports say the flight, for members of the media to cover U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe, had been scheduled to depart Dulles Airport, in Virgina, at about 9 p.m. local time. But, the reports say, the press corps gathered at a nearby hotel, were told the plane had been delayed due to “cicada issues,” and would not leave until at least 2:40 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Delta Airlines, which operated the charter, confirmed to The Washington Post that cicadas inside the engines had prevented the plane from taking off, requiring a new airplane and pilot. It was unclear how many cicadas got into engines and how they disrupted the mechanism.

The Washington area is among 14 states, mostly in the eastern United States, periodically swarmed by cicadas. Billions of the insects emerged last month after 17 years underground in larval form to molt and find mates by making a loud buzzing with their wings. When they are in large groups, the sound can be deafening and heard for miles.

Though completely harmless, the bugs are seemingly everywhere and on everything in the Washington region. Even President Joe Biden was not spared, getting buzzed by a cicada as he was boarding Air Force One early Wednesday, telling reporters “Watch out for cicadas!”

Entomologists say periodic cicadas are unique to the United States, and the group that emerged last month are known as “Brood X. While there are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid 13- and 17-year schedules in different years, Brood X is one of the largest and most noticeable.

Related Stories

FILE - A mature cicada dries its wings on a blueberry tree in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
USA
America’s East Abuzz with Cicadas
After spending nearly their entire 17-year lives underground, sipping sap from tree roots, trillions of nymphs are emerging to mate and then die
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 02:22 PM
Adult Cicadas rest on a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy Chase, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn…
USA
Cicadas Blanket Parts of US
Billions of harmless bugs emerge from the ground to sing and mate, delighting and disgusting people from the mid-Atlantic to the Midwest
Deborah Block
By Deborah Block
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 03:16 AM
A 13-year cicada is shown in this picture taken in Lexington, Georgia, USA, May 9, 2011.
USA
17-Year Cicadas to Swarm from Georgia to New York
Colossal numbers about to emerge to begin passionately singing, mating as remarkable life cycle restarts
FILE - A mature cicada dries its wings on a blueberry tree in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
USA
Billions of Cicadas About to Emerge in US
At least 15 states will see insects emerge as part of 17-year cycle
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 12:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Heads to Europe for Summits with Allies and Putin 

U.S. President Joe Biden salutes while boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the…
USA

Biden Ends GOP Infrastructure Talks, but New Group Emerges

President Joe Biden talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021.
USA

Cicadas Delay Planeload of Reporters Following Biden to Europe

Brood X cicadas
USA

'In the Heights' Lifts Hopes for a Latino Film Breakthrough

This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows Anthony Ramos, foreground left, and Melissa Barrera in a scene from "In the…
USA

US Forming Expert Groups on Safely Lifting Global Travel Restrictions

Travelers wait to clear the security check point at Love Field airport Friday, May 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)