USA

Citizenship Path for 'Dreamer' Immigrants in US Remains Uncertain

By Reuters
July 25, 2021 06:10 PM
FILE - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, June 15, 2020.
FILE - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, June 15, 2020.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he remained adamant about the need to create a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, but it "remains to be seen" if that will be part of a $3.5 trillion budget measure.

"There must be a pathway to citizenship," Biden told reporters as he returned to the White House after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Dreamers are immigrants brought to the United States as children who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Democrats hope to provide legal status to some immigrants in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure they plan to pass with a simple majority, but details have not been released.

Asked if the reconciliation measure needed to include the pathway to citizenship, Biden said that "remains to be seen."

Senate Democratic leaders have said the budget measure would open the door to legislation on climate measures, social spending, and extension of a child tax credit.

FILE - DACA recipients and their supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled in a 5-4 vote that U.S. President Donald Trump's 2017 move to rescind DACA, was unlawful, Washington, June 18, 2020.
Court Ruling Adds New Strain for DACA Immigrants
Collective exhaustion from living in legal limbo reaches a boiling point

However, it remains unclear if the Senate parliamentarian, who decides which provisions may be included in a budget package, will approve inclusion of an immigration measure.

The DACA program, created by former President Barack Obama while Biden was vice president, faces new legal challenges.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen this month sided with a group of states suing to end the program, arguing that it was illegally created by Obama in 2012.

Biden last week vowed to preserve the DACA program and urged Congress to provide a path to citizenship.

DACA protects recipients from deportation, grants them work authorization and access to driver's licenses, and in some cases better access to financial aid for education. It does not provide a path to citizenship. 
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Citizenship Path for 'Dreamer' Immigrants in US Remains Uncertain

FILE - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, June 15, 2020.
USA

Pelosi Names 2nd Republican to January 6 US Capitol Riot Probe

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA

US 1960s Civil Rights Activist Robert Moses Dies

FILE - Civil rights activist Robert Moses discusses the importance of Freedom Summer 1964 during its 50th Anniversary Conference, at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, June 26, 2014.
USA

Fauci Sounds New Virus Warnings

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 13, 2021.
USA

Sparked by Pandemic Fallout, Homeschooling Surges Across US 

Arlena Brown, center, holds her youngest child, Lucy, 9 months, as she and husband, Robert, left, lead their other children through math practice at their home in Austin, Texas, July 13, 2021.