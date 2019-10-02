USA

Coast Guard Office to Plead Guilty in Weapons Case

By VOA News
October 2, 2019 10:23 PM
This image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant
This image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling weapons and planning mass killings that prosecutors said was "on a scale rarely seen in this country" will likely plead guilty in federal court Thursday.

Officials say Christopher Paul Hasson had amassed 15 guns, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, silencers and hand grenades and had drawn up a hit list of 15 prominent Democrats and journalists, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. He was arrested at his Maryland home in February.

Police also found 100 pills of the opioid Tramadol and 30 bottles of human growth hormone.

Prosecutors have not charged Hasson of terrorism, instead they have filed charges on unlawful possession of silencers and two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of a firearm by an unlawful user or addict.

Officials say they began investigating Hasson after being alerted to searches on his work computer at the Coast Guard headquarters in Washington.

He remains on active duty until the case is resolved.

Related Stories

Flags fly over crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting, Aug. 4, 2019, at a shopping complex, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.
Extremism Watch
Shooting Attacks Renew Debate Over Domestic Terrorism in US   
FBI has expressed concerns that such attacks (like Ohio, Texas) could inspire more homegrown extremists to carry out further violent attacks in the future
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Tue, 08/06/2019 - 18:00
Police officers carry evidence bags from the family home of Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman Santino William Legan, July, 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif.
USA
FBI Opens Domestic Terrorism Case in Gilroy Shooting
A law enforcement official says the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people and injured 13 others at a popular California food festival
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/06/2019 - 14:35
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019