Collapsed Florida Condo Death Toll Climbs to 90

Four additional bodies were recovered Sunday from the collapsed condominium near Miami, Florida, bringing the total death toll to 90.

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Sunday morning that among the 90, 71 bodies had been identified. Thirty-one people are still listed as missing.

Three young children were among those recently identified.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Sunday that the recovery operation would last roughly two to three more weeks.

The search for survivors officially ended at midnight Wednesday, nearly two weeks after part of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building collapsed on June 24.

The tragedy in the town of Surfside has prompted the review of other buildings in Miami-Dade County and a second building — the county courthouse — has been evacuated. The first was a condo building in North Miami Beach.

Meanwhile, a grand jury investigation into the cause of the condominium collapse in Surfside is in progress, and six families have filed separate lawsuits.

Some information in this report came from the Associated Press.