USA

Colorado School District Won’t Tear Down Columbine High School

By Reuters
July 24, 2019 09:43 PM
Signs outside Columbine High School, June 13, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. The school district was considering the demolition of Columbine, the scene of a mass assault more than 20 years ago, and rebuilding the current school.
Signs outside Columbine High School, June 13, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. The school district was considering the demolition of Columbine, the scene of a mass assault more than 20 years ago, and rebuilding the current school.

DENVER - Colorado school officials Wednesday abandoned a $60 million proposal to raze and rebuild Columbine High School in an effort to discourage unwanted attention at the site of one the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools, Jason Glass, last month floated the idea of demolishing and rebuilding Columbine in a letter to staff, students, parents and members of the surrounding Denver suburb of Littleton, Colorado.

After receiving community response via an online survey, Glass said Wednesday that the plan would not go forward.

“It is clear to me that no consensus direction exits to rebuild the school,” Glass said in a written statement.

School police officers watch students leave Columbine High School, April 16, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. Authorities were looking for a woman suspected of making threats.

‘Source of inspiration’

On April 20, 1999, two Columbine students armed with semiautomatic weapons and shotguns stormed the high school, fatally shooting a teacher and 12 classmates before committing suicide in the library.

Glass said in the June letter that Columbine remained “a source of inspiration” to other mass shooters, and that hoaxers and curiosity seekers have strained the school district’s resources.

He cited numerous instances in which actual or would-be perpetrators of violence expressed a fascination with Columbine.

The week of the 20th anniversary of the massacre in April, an 18-year-old Florida woman who was obsessed with Columbine flew to Colorado and purchased a weapon, which triggered the shutdown of Columbine and other schools.

After a massive manhunt, the woman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in the mountains southwest of the school.

Wasteful, unnecessary

Glass had suggested an option of asking voters to approve a $60 million to $70 million bond issue to pay for demolition of the school and construction of a replacement just west of the current site.

About 60% of the nearly 7,000 respondents to the survey said they would not vote for a bond issue to fund demolition, the school district said in a statement.

“Those opposed to a rebuild expressed concerns about wastefulness and an unnecessary tax burden, as well as a belief that a rebuild would not fix the ... unauthorized access by curious or troubled individuals,” Glass said in the statement.

The district said it would pursue other remedies using already-approved funds to possibly reconfigure the front of the building, which has been a magnet for picture takers, and to enhance security around its perimeter.

Related Stories

Signs outside Columbine High School are photographed, June 13, 2019, in Littleton, Colo.
USA
Obsession With 1999 Attack Could Shape Columbine's Future
Two decades after Columbine's name became synonymous with a school shooting, the surrounding community is debating whether to tear down what has become a beacon for people obsessed with the tragedy
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 14, 2019
Signs outside Columbine High School are photographed, June 13, 2019, in Littleton, Colo.
USA
Obsession With 1999 Attack Could Shape Columbine's Future
Two decades after Columbine's name became synonymous with a school shooting, the surrounding community is debating whether to tear down what has become a beacon for people obsessed with the tragedy
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 14, 2019
Will Beck, a survivor of the attack at Columbine high school, hugs Lee Andres (R) at the Columbine memorial a day before the school shooting's 20th anniversary, in Littleton, Colorado, April 19, 2019.
USA
Columbine High School Marks 20th Anniversary of Mass Shooting
Columbine High School is holding a memorial Saturday at a nearby park to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at the school that left 13 people dead.   The school, which is outside Denver, Colorado, has also organized a day of community service projects for current students on Saturday, the culmination of three days of commemorative events to remember the tragedy, which at the time was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.  …
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
April 20, 2019
High school library in Denver, Colorado, April 10, 2019. (M. Burke/VOA)
All About America
How Columbine Reshaped US Response to School Shootings
Today at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, you have to look closely for evidence that one of the worse school shootings in U.S. history happened here 20 years ago.The building looks like any of the thousands of American high schools across the country. The students hanging out in front of the school or practicing on the football field weren’t even born on April 20, 1999, when two student gunmen opened fire on their classmates, killing 12 students and a teacher…
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
April 20, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters