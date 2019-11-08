USA

Comedian Says Roger Stone Pressed Him to Lie About Contacts

By Associated Press
November 08, 2019 11:33 AM
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives beside his wife, Nydia Stone, for his criminal…
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife, Nydia Stone, for his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington, Nov. 6, 2019.

WASHINGTON - A comedian and former talk show host is telling jurors in the Roger Stone trial that the political operative pressured him into backing up lies he told Congress.

Randy Credico says Stone pressed him to "go along" with a false account of the operative's contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

The testimony Friday is damaging to Stone as he faces a federal trial on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Credico has occasionally provoked laughter in court and warnings from the judge. He says Stone used references from the movie "Godfather" to intimidate him into backing up Stone's testimony to Congress.

Stone is a confidant of President Donald Trump who claimed he had inside information that WikiLeaks would release information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Related Stories

Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, arrives at the federal court in Washington, Nov. 5, 2019.
USA
Trial of Trump Crony Roger Stone Promises Political Drama
Roger Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, is going on trial over charges related to his alleged efforts to exploit the Russian-hacked Hillary Clinton emails for political gain
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 11:31
Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, leaves the U.S. District Court, after a court status conference on his seven charges: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness t
US Politics
Trump Confidant Roger Stone Seeks Full Mueller Report
President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone, asked a federal judge Friday to compel the Justice Department to turn over a full copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation as part of discovery in his criminal case. Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s…
Roger Stone, longtime ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, Jan. 31, 2019.
USA
Judge Orders Roger Stone to Court Over Instagram Post
A federal judge has ordered longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone to appear in court Thursday to address his Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun. Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday that Stone must prove why his bail shouldn't be revoked and why she shouldn't institute a full gag order in the case. After he posted the photo Monday, Stone apologized and said the picture had been &ldquo…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Comedian Says Roger Stone Pressed Him to Lie About Contacts

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives beside his wife, Nydia Stone, for his criminal…
USA

Trump Campaign Launching Black Outreach Effort For 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, Rep. Maxine Waters D-Calif., accompanied by other members of the Congressional Black…
USA

New Book Alleges Trump is Cruel, Inept and Dangerous 

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 4, 2019.
Economy & Business

China’s Trade with US Shrinks in October Despite Optimism

In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, visitors chat near American and Chinese flags displayed at a booth for an American…
USA

On 3rd Anniversary of his Rise to Power, Trump Battles to Save His Presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Keep America Great Rally at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S., November 4, 2019…