USA

Comey: 'Real sloppiness' in Russia Probe But No Misconduct

By Associated Press
December 16, 2019 09:23 AM
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, after a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the…
FILE - Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington, Dec. 17, 2018.

WASHINGTON - Former FBI Director James Comey acknowledged Sunday that a Justice Department  inspector general report  identified "real sloppiness" in the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide and said he was wrong to have been "overconfident" about how the Russia investigation was handled.

But Comey also insisted he was right to feel some measure of vindication because the report did not find evidence for the most sensational of President Donald Trump's claims, including that he had been wiretapped and illegally spied on and that the FBI had committed treason in investigating ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign.

"Remember how we got here," Comey said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday." "The FBI was accused of criminal misconduct. Remember, I was going to jail, and lots of other people were going to jail."

The inspector general, he added, "did not find misconduct by FBI personnel, did not find political bias, did not find illegal conduct." The significant mistakes the inspector general identified are "not something to sneeze at" but also not evidence of intentional misconduct, Comey said.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump called for an apology from Comey, now that he "got caught red handed."

"So now Comey's admitting he was wrong," Trump wrote. "So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?"

The report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded that the FBI opened the Russia investigation for a legitimate reason and was not motivated by partisan bias when it did so.

But Horowitz also found major errors and omissions in applications the FBI submitted to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Those problems include the omission of key information about the reliability of a source whose information had been relied on for the warrant, and the altering of an email by an FBI lawyer.

Comey said in retrospect that he was wrong when he said last year that the applications to the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court were handled in a "thoughtful, responsible way."

"I was overconfident in the procedures that the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough. It's incredibly hard to get a FISA. I was overconfident in those," Comey said Sunday.

"Because he's right," Comey added, referring to Horowitz. "There was real sloppiness, 17 things that either should've been in the applications or at least discussed and characterized differently. It was not acceptable and so he's right. I was wrong."

Current FBI Director Christopher Wray told The Associated Press last week that the report identified problems that the report found problems that are "unacceptable and unrepresentative of who we are as an institution." The FBI is taking more than 40 steps to fix those problems, he said.

FDepartment of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, Dec. 11, 2019.

Horowitz told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that no one who was involved in the warrant application process should feel vindicated, rejecting claims of vindication that Comey had made earlier in the week. Comey said Sunday that he simply meant that the report had debunked some of the gravest allegations that Trump and his supporters had made.

"All of that was nonsense. I think it's really important that the inspector general looked at that and that the American people, your viewers and all viewers, understand that's true," Comey said.

He also criticized Attorney General William Barr for saying in a separate interview last week that the many errors by the FBI left open the possibility that agents may have acted in bad faith.

"The facts just aren't there, full stop," Comey said, when asked whether Barr has a valid point. "That doesn't make it any less consequential, any less important, but that's an irresponsible statement."

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, also said Sunday that he did not know the particulars of the investigation.

"As a director sitting on top of an organization of 38,000 people, you can't run an investigation that's seven layers below you," Comey said. "You have to leave it to the career professionals to do, to the special agents who do this for their lives."

 

 

Related Stories

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector…
USA
Justice Department Inspector General Testifying on Russia Probe
Michael Horowitz issued a report saying the FBI was justified in opening its investigation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 04:42
Default Content Teaser
Archive
Inspector General Explainer
What is an inspector general?
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Comey: 'Real sloppiness' in Russia Probe But No Misconduct

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, after a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the…
USA

WWII Allies, Ex-enemy Germany Mark 75th Battle of the Bulge

U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, second left, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, third left, Luxembourg's Grand…
East Asia Pacific

China Calls US Expulsions a 'Mistake'

In a still image from video, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks during a media briefing in which he commented on investigations into Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun in Beijing, July 17, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Trump, Hong Kong Protests, Boost Taiwan President’s Approval Rating

FILE - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen waves during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Palace, in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2019.
South & Central Asia

US Military Tells VOA No Afghan Drawdown Orders Received Yet

U.S. military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade walk at an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak…