USA

Conflicting Stories Emerge After Protest at Senator’s Home

By VOA News
January 05, 2021 02:21 PM
Josh Hawley headshot, as US Senator of Missouri, graphic element on gray
The protest at US Senator Josh Hawley’s house is the latest in a string of protests aimed at politicians’ private homes.

A self-proclaimed anti-fascist group staged a protest on the Northern Virginia property of a Republican senator Monday night.


It was the latest in a string of protests aimed at politicians’ private homes.

The group Shutdown DC says it was protesting because Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says he will not vote to certify the Electoral College presidential vote finalizing Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November contest.

On Twitter, Hawley called the group “antifa scumbags” and said they “screamed through bullhorns, shouted down my wife when she asked you to leave, vandalized property, pounded on our door, and terrorized neighbors.”

Hawley’s wife and newborn daughter were reportedly home alone.

In a tweet, Shutdown DC says it “sang songs, chanted and shared our stories. A small group of people delivered a copy of the constitution to his door.”  

In a video posted by the group and since deleted by Twitter for violating its terms of service, Shutdown DC members are seen shouting through a megaphone and several can be seen congregating around the front door. The full video was still available on YouTube.

On Jan. 1, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Ca.) San Francisco home was vandalized by protesters who also left a pig’s head outside the garage.  “$2K” and “Cancel Rent” were also spray painted on the home. The protesters were angry Congress did not approve payments of $2,000 in pandemic relief for Americans.

On Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) Kentucky home was also vandalized over the same issue, with someone spray painting “WERES MY MONEY” and “MITCH KILLS POOR” on the front of his home. 

