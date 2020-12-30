USA

Convicted Spy Jonathan Pollard Arrives in Israel

By Linda Gradstein
December 30, 2020 01:09 PM
Jonathan Pollard and his wife Esther sit inside a private plane provided by American casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, on route…
Jonathan Pollard and his wife Esther sit inside a private plane provided by American casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, on route to land in Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 30, 2020.

JERUSALEM - Thirty-five years after he was convicted in the United States of spying for Israel, former U.S. Navy analyst Jonathan Pollard arrived Wednesday in Tel Aviv with his wife Esther. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met him at the plane with his new Israeli identity card. Pollard, who served 30 years in a U.S. prison, was on parole for five years before the U.S. allowed him to leave the country.
 

Convicted spy Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther, leave the federal courthouse in New York, Nov. 20, 2015. Within hours of his release, Pollard's attorneys began a court challenge to terms of his parole. He served 30 years for selling intelligence
US Allows Convicted Spy Pollard to Move to Israel
Jonathan Pollard served 30 years for giving away classified US documents


Jonathan and Esther Pollard arrived in Tel Aviv on a private plane owned by American billionaire Sheldon Adelson. After deplaning, Pollard knelt and kissed the ground, and he helped his wife, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, so she could do the same.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was emotional as he greeted Pollard, telling them, “You are home.”

The prime minister said it was an emotional moment for him and then said a blessing thanking God, who frees prisoners. 

Pollard said he was ecstatic to be in Israel and thanked Netanyahu.

He said he and his wife are proud of Israel and hope to quickly become productive citizens and get on with their lives. Pollard said it is a wonderful country with a tremendous future. He said it is the future of the Jewish people and he and his wife are not going anywhere.”

Pollard was arrested in the United States in 1985 for giving Israel hundreds of top secret documents that he had access to as a U.S. naval intelligence specialist. According to a CIA report, most of the documents dealt with Arab states in the Middle East and the military support they received from what was then the Soviet Union. The CIA report concluded that Pollard had “put at risk important U.S. intelligence and foreign policy interests.”

Many Israelis said that Pollard had been given a harsher sentence for spying for an ally, Israel, than others who had spied for the Soviet Union. Pollard said he did it to support Israel, but he was also paid for the information.

He served 30 years of a life sentence before being released on parole. For five years he had to wear an ankle monitor and was not allowed to leave the U.S. His parole ended a month ago.

In Israel, many welcomed his release. 

Pollard and his wife went to a Jerusalem apartment where they will quarantine for two weeks, according to current rules in Israel. 

Related Stories

Jonathan Pollard and his wife Esther sit inside a private plane provided by American casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, on route…
Middle East
Convicted US Spy Pollard Arrives in Israel
Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in US prison for spying for Israel, has landed in Israel with his wife
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 05:43 AM
Convicted spy Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther, leave the federal courthouse in New York, Nov. 20, 2015. Within hours of his release, Pollard's attorneys began a court challenge to terms of his parole. He served 30 years for selling intelligence
USA
US Allows Convicted Spy Pollard to Move to Israel
Jonathan Pollard served 30 years for giving away classified US documents
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 07:06 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference at his office in Jerusalem, Oct. 20, 2015.
Middle East
Netanyahu Wants US Release of Israeli Spy Pollard Kept Low-Key
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israeli officials to keep low-key about Friday's scheduled release by the United States of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, a Cabinet minister said.The former U.S. Navy analyst's espionage for Israel in the 1980s remains a strain on ties with Washington and his parole terms dictate that he stay in the United States for five years.Pollard, sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 1987 of passing reams of classified…
Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer convicted of spying for Israel, exits following a hearing at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York, May 17, 2017.
USA
Israeli Spy Jonathan Pollard Seeks to Ease Parole Conditions
Freed Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard's lawyer faced a skeptical appeals judge as he tried Wednesday to convince a three-judge panel to ease his client's parole conditions. Pollard's lawyer Eliot Lauer tried to win a relaxation of conditions requiring Pollard to submit to a curfew and monitoring of his workplace computer and his whereabouts. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not immediately rule. Circuit Judge Reena Raggi seemed to side with the…
Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Convicted Spy Jonathan Pollard Arrives in Israel

Jonathan Pollard and his wife Esther sit inside a private plane provided by American casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, on route…
USA

US Slaps Import Ban on Malaysian Palm Oil Producer

FILE - A mini tractor grabber collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Pulau Carey, Malaysia, Jan. 31, 2020.
US Politics

Biden, Harris, Trump Staging Georgia Senate Runoff Rallies

People cast their ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff elections on the first day of early voting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.,…
USA

US Senate Poised to Vote on Defense Funding Veto Override    

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30,…
Science & Health

2020 Added a Pandemic to Climate Disasters

In this image dated Dec. 30, 2019, and provided by NSW Rural Fire Service via their twitter account, firefighters are seen as…