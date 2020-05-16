USA

Coroner Releases Report on Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

By VOA News
May 16, 2020 02:38 AM
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant are honored along with all of the helicopter crash victims before the NFL Super Bowl…
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are honored along with all of the helicopter crash victims before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

A Los Angeles coroner’s report says that everyone in the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died from blunt-force trauma.

The pilot tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to the 180-page report released Friday.

There were six other people in the helicopter in addition to Bryant, daughter Gianna, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

The helicopter slammed into a hill north of Los Angeles on January 26 in foggy weather.  The passengers were headed to a basketball tournament where Bryant was slated to coach his daughter’s basketball team. Two team members, three parents and a coach were also victims in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash. 

Related Stories

A Croatian air force plane burns after crashing in Biljane, Croatia, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Croatia’s Defense Ministry says an…
Europe
Croatia Defense Minister Resigns Over Military Plane Crash
It was the second crash in three months
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 01:32
Map of Kenya and Somalia
Africa
Somali Officials Probe Deadly Plane Crash  
Two officials told VOA Somali that the plane was hit by an object 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 09:22
The remains of an aircraft from the Bolivian Air Force burn after crashing near Trinidad, Bolivia, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The…
The Americas
6 Die in Plane Crash in Bolivia
The plane went down in a marshy area near city of Trinidad
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 05:16
People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University…
Extremism Watch
Family of Plane Crash Victim Details Iran's Threats, Harassment
 The government’s actions are typical, local reports say, of how it dealt with families who spoke out 
Default Author Profile
By Masih Alinejad
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 23:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Coroner Releases Report on Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant are honored along with all of the helicopter crash victims before the NFL Super Bowl…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Donating 200 Ventilators to Russia

Medical workers move a coronavirus patient at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ivanka Trump Launches ‘Farmers to Families’ Food Program

USA

Trump Noncommittal on USAGM Nominee Under Investigation    

USAGM CEO Nominee Michael Pack confirmation hearing, Sept. 19, 2019.
Economy & Business

US Financial System Came Under Severe Strain in March, Fed Says

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: A homeless panhandler checks his bucket for money along Wall Street where much of the Financial…