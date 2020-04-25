USA

Court Reinstates California Ammunition Purchase Law

By Associated Press
April 25, 2020 09:27 PM
People wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. Coronavirus concerns have led to…
FILE - People wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., March 15, 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO - An appeals court has reinstated a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, reversing a federal judge's decision to stop the checks that he said violate the constitutional right to bear arms.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted the state attorney general's request to stay the judge's order.

"This means that the same restrictions that have been previously in effect regarding ammunition in California are back for the time being," the National Rifle Association, which had hailed the judge's injunction, said in a news release.

The law, which took effect in July, requires Californians to pass an in-store background check before buying ammunition. The check involves running buyers' names through a California Department of Justice database that tracks legal purchases of guns.

Gun rights activists complained the law's red tape and database errors unfairly limited legal purchases of ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez in San Diego ruled in their favor, saying the law "defies common sense while unduly and severely burdening the Second Amendment rights of every responsible, gun-owning citizen desiring to lawfully buy ammunition."

While it is intended to keep ammunition from criminals, it blocked sales to legitimate, law-abiding buyers about 16 percent of the time, Benitez wrote. Moreover, he ruled that the state's ban on importing ammunition from outside California violates federal interstate commerce laws.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a court filing earlier this month that the background checks stopped more than 750 people from buying bullets illegally from July 2019 through January 2020, not including those who didn't even try because they knew they weren't eligible.

The law requires buyers who already are in the state's firearm background check database to pay a $1 fee each time they buy ammunition, while others can buy longer-term licenses if they do not have certain criminal convictions or mental health commitments.

It took an average of less than five minutes to complete the background checks, according to state court filings. 

 

Related Stories

Opposition leader Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally at Bolivar Plaza in Chacao, Venezuela, Feb. 11, 2020. Guaido returned home from a tour of nations that back his effort to oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
The Americas
Socialist Hardliners Aim Guns on Guaido March in Venezuela
Teen demonstrator is injured, adding to tensions as opposition leader seeks to revive his campaign to oust Nicolas Maduro 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 17:37
Weapons seized from suspected terrorists, high way robbers and poachers are displayed in Garoua, Cameroon, Dec. 15, 2019. (Moki Edwin Kindzeka/VOA)
Africa
Cameroon Military Seizes, Destroys Illegal Guns in North
Military says more than 2,500 units were seized over the past three weeks from smugglers, hostage takers, poachers and suspected Boko Haram fighters
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 10:31
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, the new Chairman of the African Union (AU), addresses the opening session of the 33rd…
Africa
Africa Holds 'Silence the Guns' Summit as New Conflicts Grow
South Sudan's civil war began in 2013 and has left 380,000 people dead and millions more in dire poverty
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 01:00
California Residents Buy Guns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic
California Residents Line Up to Buy Guns Amid Coronavirus Panic
Locals are spending their time in huge lines in grocery stores. But food is not the only thing people have been stocking up on in California – there are also lines in front of some gun stores
Default Author Profile
By Angelina Bagdasaryan
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 09:31
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Court Reinstates California Ammunition Purchase Law

People wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. Coronavirus concerns have led to…
USA

FBI Investigates Fire That Damaged Missouri Islamic Center

FBI logo over map of United States of America (screen shot from website)
USA

Trump, Putin Issue Rare Joint Statement Promoting Cooperation

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

US Cuts to Thailand's Free-Trade Benefits Take Effect

FILE - Traders are seen in front of a screen with mostly red trading figures, at Thailand's Stock Exchange, in Bangkok, March 13, 2020.
Immigration

US Judge Orders Release of Migrant Children Detained During COVID Pandemic

FILE - Detained migrant children from Central America line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, Feb. 19, 2019.