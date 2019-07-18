USA

Court Upholds 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's Conviction

By Associated Press
July 18, 2019 11:43 AM
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (L) listens as his lawyer Ben Brafman (2nd-L) speaks to Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, top right, in federal court on March 9, 2018, in New York.
NEW YORK - A federal appeals court has upheld the securities fraud conviction against former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison last year for looting a drug company he founded, Retrophin, of $11 million to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

A message requesting comment was emailed to Shkreli's legal team Thursday.

Before his arrest, Shkreli was best known for buying the rights to a lifesaving drug at another company in 2014 and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

He also gained notoriety for attacking critics on social media under the moniker "Pharma Bro." He was barred from Twitter for posts about a female journalist.

FILE- Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine, Feb. 4, 2016.
USA
Former Drug Company Exec Martin Shkreli Convicted of Fraud
A U.S. businessman, who made a dubious name for himself by jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug by more than 5,000 percent, has been convicted of securities fraud. A Brooklyn jury, after five days of deliberations, found Martin Shkreli guilty Friday on two counts of securities fraud and a single count of conspiracy. He was acquitted on five other charges. The 34-year-old entrepreneur was arrested in 2015 on charges he looted a drug company he founded of $11…
By VOA News
August 04, 2017
FILE - Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview in New York, Aug. 15, 2017. On Sept. 6, 2017. Shkreli has put the only known copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million in 2015 up for sale on eBay.
USA
Former Drug Company CEO Shkreli Has Bail Revoked, Heads to Jail
A judge jailed former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli on Wednesday after finding that he'd violated his bail on a securities fraud conviction with a social media posting she agreed posed a threat to Hillary Clinton. Defense attorneys had argued at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn that the post by Shkreli, offering a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could grab him one of Clinton's hairs while she's on a book tour, was political satire. But U.S…
FILE - Martin Shkreli (C) stops with his attorneys to talk to reporters in front of federal court in New York, Aug. 4, 2017.
USA
Ex-lawyer for Pharma Exec Shkreli Convicted of Aiding Fraud Scheme
A New York corporate lawyer who once advised Martin Shkreli was convicted on Wednesday of charges he helped the former pharmaceutical executive steal millions of dollars from a drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds. Evan Greebel, who was outside counsel to Shkreli's former company Retrophin Inc, was found guilty by a federal jury in Brooklyn of charges that he conspired to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, the U.S. government said. …
FILE - Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Aug. 15, 2017.
USA
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Sues Over Ouster From Company
Imprisoned pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli sued three executives at a company he started Friday, saying they illegally ousted him and defrauded the company of millions of dollars. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Manhattan federal court. It seeks unspecified damages. Shkreli, 36, was dubbed the Pharma Bro and is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug by more than 5,000% and trolling his critics on social media while he worked…
Associated Press