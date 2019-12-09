USA

Cyberattack Downs Florida City Computers at Site of Navy Base Attack

By Associated Press
December 09, 2019 03:10 PM
Map of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida
Naval Air Station Pensacola

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Federal authorities are investigating a cyberattack on the city of Pensacola, Florida, home to the naval air station where a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others on Friday.
                   
A spokeswoman for the city said federal authorities were alerted to the cyberattack as a precaution, in light of the deadly violence at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.
                   
City officials became aware of the attack early Saturday morning, hours after the shooting, but expressed caution about linking the two incidents _ although they were not prepared to outright dismiss any connections.
                   
Much of the city's computer systems remained offline Monday morning. However, city officials stressed that all emergency services were running, including 911 services.
                   
Some phone lines to city offices were not working as the city and federal authorities continued their investigation. The city's email and other electronic services were down until further notice.

 

