USA

Czech Billionaire Kellner Among Alaska Crash Victims

By VOA News
March 29, 2021 05:33 AM
In this photo provided by the Alaska National Guard, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter departs Bryant Army Airfield, Dec. 11, 2020, on…
In this photo provided by the Alaska National Guard, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter departs Bryant Army Airfield, Dec. 11, 2020.

A helicopter headed to the U.S. state of Alaska for a skiing trip crashed on Saturday killing the pilot and four others, according to authorities. 

Among the five people who died in the late Saturday helicopter crash is 56-year-old Czech Republic’s richest man, billionaire Petr Kellner.  

Kellner’s company, financial and telecommunications firm PPF Group, confirmed his death Monday. “We announce with the deepest grief that, in a helicopter accident in Alaska mountains on Saturday, March 27, the founder and majority owner of the PPF group, Mr Petr Kellner, died tragically,” PPF said in a statement

Alaska police said Benjamin Larochaix, also of the Czech Republic, and Alaskans Sean McMannany and Zachary Russel were killed in the crash. One other person was hospitalized. 

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which happened near Knik Glacier in Alaska’s backcountry. 

A spokeswoman for Tordrillo Mountain Lodge said that three of the passengers were guests and two were guides. The lodge advertises itself as a base for wilderness adventures, including heli-skiing. 

Related Stories

Map of Knik Glacier Alaska
USA
Five Killed, One Hurt in Helicopter Crash at Alaska Glacier
Searchers found the crash site and lone survivor late Saturday night after the helicopter was reported overdue
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 07:16 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Obama Family Matriarch Has Died in a Kenyan Hospital at 99

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, Sarah Obama, then U.S. President Barack Obama's step-grandmother, listens…
USA

Czech Billionaire Kellner Among Alaska Crash Victims

In this photo provided by the Alaska National Guard, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter departs Bryant Army Airfield, Dec. 11, 2020, on…
USA

Five Killed, One Hurt in Helicopter Crash at Alaska Glacier

Map of Knik Glacier Alaska
USA

Record Rains Cause Flash Flooding in Tennessee; 4 Dead

A car that was carried by floodwaters leans against a tree in a creek, March 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
USA

Ex-Police Officer’s Trial in George Floyd’s Death Starts Monday

The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 28, 2021.