USA

Dallas Salon Owner Jailed for Defying Virus Shutdown Order 

By Associated Press
May 06, 2020 10:10 AM
Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Texas , April 24, 2020.
Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Texas , April 24, 2020.

DALLAS, TEXAS - A hair salon owner in Texas was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County jail on Tuesday afternoon following a video hearing, during which she was found in contempt of court. The hearing occurred as Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed more restrictions statewide, allowing barbershops and hair salons to reopen Friday.

Last month, Luther was issued a citation for keeping open her Dallas salon despite state and local directives that kept nonessential businesses closed.

In Tuesday's hearing, Luther said she kept the salon open because she needed the money.

"I couldn't feed my family, and my stylists couldn't feed their families," Luther testified, saying she had applied for a federal loan but didn't receive it until Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye said during Tuesday's hearing that he would consider levying a fine instead of jail time if Luther would apologize and not reopen until she was allowed to do so. Luther refused.

"Feeding my kids is not selfish," she told Moye. "If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon."

Moye wrote in his judgment of contempt: "The defiance of the court's order was open, flagrant and intentional." He noted that despite being given the opportunity to apologize Luther has "expressed no contrition, remorse or regret" for her actions.

 

Related Stories

Beachgoers enjoy a day of sunshine at Galveston Beach on May 2, 2020 in Galveston, Texas, amid the coronavirus pandemic. -…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thousands Head to Reopened Beaches in Texas
The city of Galveston urges beachgoers to adhere to social distancing
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 15:48
Dr. Jason Barnes, top right, sits in his kids' treehouse while his family plays in their backyard Saturday, April 18, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Texas ER Doctor Self-Isolates in His Kids' Treehouse
The physician is among many health care workers who are leaving their homes or taking other precautions to protect their families after being exposed to the coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 22:12
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Second Virus Wave: How Bad Will It Be As Lockdowns Ease?

Small grocery shops are seen reopened amid a coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj, India, April 25, 2020.
USA

Utah State Trooper Pulls Over 5-Year-Old Driver

In this photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol, shows an officer speaking to a 5-year old boy that was pulled over after…
USA

Dallas Salon Owner Jailed for Defying Virus Shutdown Order 

Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Texas , April 24, 2020.
USA

New Mexico Mandates Face Masks at Retail Stores, Restaurants 

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirms a new coronavirus infection that has no apparent link to travel, March 18, 2020, during a news conference on the floor of the state House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Reverses Course, Decides to Keep White House COVID Task Force

White House coronavirus task force members