Dangerous Spring Snowstorm Takes Aim at US Rockies, High Plains

DENVER - A powerful spring snowstorm was expected over the next three days to blanket parts of the U.S. Rockies and central High Plains where forecasters warned of whiteout conditions, power outages and avalanches.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where quickly accumulating snowfall of up to 2 feet (61 cm) and fierce winds reaching 65 mph (105 kph) could cause dangerous conditions from Saturday through Monday.

The weather service told travelers who must be on the road to carry emergency supplies and flashlights. It also warned that strong winds and the heavy snow could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

"We're preparing for a potentially historic winter storm to impact southeast Wyoming," Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said on Twitter. "The best option is to stay off the roads this weekend."

To the south in Colorado, conditions were forecast to deteriorate throughout the day on Saturday. The I-25 urban corridor, where 5 million people live in cities such as Denver, was expected to get 2 feet (61 cm) of snow and 35 mph (56 kph) winds throughout the weekend.

A pedestrian uses an umbrella for cover as a storm sweeps over the intermountain West, March 13, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters were predicting up to 3 feet of snow from the lumbering storm.

In Denver, rain turned to snow late Saturday morning as temperatures dropped to near freezing. Drier air moving over the city in the afternoon temporarily slowed the rate of snowfall, the NWS said on Twitter.

"However, more intense snow will return by late afternoon/early evening and into Sunday," the weather service said.

At Denver International Airport, 1,979 weekend flights in and out of the nation's fifth-busiest airport were canceled ahead of the storm, according to aviation tracking web site Flight Aware.

Utility company Xcel Energy said this week that it was "ramping up the number of crews" to respond to any possible power outages caused by the heavy, wet snow.

The NWS warned travelers and skiers in higher elevations that avalanches could be easily triggered as snow could rapidly accumulate, while Colorado Governor Jared Polis activated the state's National Guard to respond to search-and-rescue requests over the weekend.