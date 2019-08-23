USA

Dave Chappelle to Host Benefit Concert for Ohio Shooting

By Associated Press
August 23, 2019 08:50 PM
Actor Dave Chappelle arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 9, 2018. The comedian will host a block party in Dayton, Ohio, to benefit those affected by the recent shooting.
DAYTON, OHIO - Comedian Dave Chappelle plans to host a special block party and benefit concert in Ohio for those affected by the recent mass shooting.

Chappelle will be among national and local entertainers planned for the main stage at the “Gem City Shine” event in Dayton Sunday.

WDTN-TV reports the City of Dayton along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce will help organize the tribute.

The organizers say the event will be an effort to reclaim the entertainment district after 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage in front of Ned Peppers that killed nine people and left dozens injured Aug. 4.

Chappelle, a resident of nearby Yellow Springs, urges attendees to “live in the moment” by enjoying the experience live rather than recording it on their cellphones.

