USA

On Day 100 of Protests, Portland Police Declare A Riot 

By VOA News
September 06, 2020 03:21 AM
A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon
A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, Sept. 5, 2020.

Police in Portland, in the northwestern U.S. state of Oregon, declared a riot Saturday night after demonstrators threw several Molotov cocktails into the street.

The police told the crowd of hundreds their demonstration was considered a riot and ordered the people to disperse immediately. In Oregon, a riot is defined as six or more people engaging in “tumultuous and violent conduct” that creates “a grave risk of causing public alarm.” It’s illegal for police in Oregon to use tear gas unless a gathering has been declared a riot.

Police said protesters threw multiple “fire bombs” and that at least one person was injured. Twitter footage from protesters and members of the media showed a man who appeared to be a protester with his feet and lower legs ablaze.

Police detain demonstrators on Sept. 5, 2020, the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon.

Other video clips showed clouds of what observers said was tear gas floating through a residential neighborhood.

Activists in Portland have taken to the streets for 100 consecutive days to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest what they see as social injustices that have afflicted the United States for decades. Some of the protests have drawn thousands.

The U.S. has been roiled by protests since the death earlier this year of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, in the Midwestern state of Minnesota.

Floyd had been stopped on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.  His death has come to symbolize what many see as the “systemic racism” that they see as permeating American society.  

Related Stories

Police officers detain a protester outside the Portland Police Association building, in Portland, Oregon, Sept. 4, 2020.
USA
Portland Police Arrest 27 as US City Nears 100 Days of Protests
West coast city has become the epicenter of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in the US, which have at times turned violent
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 09/05/2020 - 12:28 PM
CORRECTS PERSON SPEAKING TO LUKE CARRILLO - Luke Carrillo, center, speaks about Aaron Danielson at a news conference Monday,…
USA
Facebook Removes Pages of Right-wing Group Patriot Prayer After Portland Unrest
Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 08:01 PM
Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.
USA
Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says
Michael Reinoehl was killed during an encounter in Lacey, southwest of Seattle, Washington, according to the report
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:42 AM
A protester wearing a gas mask is seen during the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in…
USA
Local Sheriffs Reject Oregon Governor's Plan for Policing Portland
Sheriffs complain law enforcement gets no support from prosecutors, courts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 03:10 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

On Day 100 of Protests, Portland Police Declare A Riot 

A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon
Race in America

NY Attorney General to Form Grand Jury after Prude Death

Demonstrators march through the streets in Rochester, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, protesting the death of Daniel Prude. Prude…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Summer Without Fairs Leaves US Farm Kids Heartbroken

Eric Davis feeds chickens in the chicken coop, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, near Jenera, Ohio. Davis, a high school sophomore who's…
USA

Amazon Bans Foreign Sales of Seeds in US Amid Mystery Packages

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, July 27, 2018.
Economy & Business

Child Care Crisis Pushes US Mothers Out of Labor Force

Anna Hamilton, 43, center, poses for a photograph with her sons, Henry, 6, left, and Adrian, 7, right, in their home on Monday,…