USA

Day Laborers Feel Pandemic Pain as Jobs Dry Up

By Cady Voge
May 05, 2020 06:21 AM
Only a few day laborers seek work near a skilled labor site at a Home Depot in Glendale, Calif.
FILE - Only a few day laborers seek work near a skilled labor site at a Home Depot in Glendale, Calif.

BERKELEY, CALIF. - Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Julio Castro’s days began at 6:30 a.m. with a long walk to the parking lot of a Home Depot, hoping someone would hire him to do  jobs like yard work or painting.  

The Guatemalan immigrant made $500 on a good week, enough to eke out a living for him and his family.  
 
Now, with much of the U.S. economy at a standstill, he’s lucky to see any money at all.
 
On a recent afternoon, Castro and another day laborer toiled to build a short division wall out of large stones and cement in one of Berkeley, California’s, well-to-do neighborhoods. It was his first job in more than two months.  
 
“I stopped going to Home Depot because of the situation,” Castro said.  

As a day laborer with no car of his own, he has little choice but to get into the vehicle of anyone who hires him, placing himself in close proximity with a person who may or may not be infected with the coronavirus. Plus, he notes, very few people are hiring day laborers right now.  
 
Before coming to the United States, Castro taught elementary school. He says narcotraffickers murdered his father, prompting his decision to flee Guatemala. He and his wife and three children arrived at the U.S. border with Mexico in 2018, seeking asylum.  
 
Over the nearly two years since, Castro managed to save around $1,500, a financial reserve that has been exhausted buying food and paying $700 a month in rent with almost no income since February.  
 
California’s stay-at-home order imposed additional burdens in cramped living quarters. Castro and his family share a bedroom with another man in his 20s. A single mother and her two children live in another bedroom, and a man in his 50s occupies the third bedroom. All are from Guatemala. The small apartment in Oakland has a shared kitchen and bathroom but no living room.  
 
“My wife and children just basically stay in the room all day,” Castro said. “The apartment doesn’t have a yard, and we live on a busy street, so there’s nowhere for them to play.”
 
Things taken for granted before the pandemic, like sending his 6-year-old daughter to school or taking the family out for a stroll, are sorely missed.
 
After working on the residential wall, Castro earned $160 doing yardwork — a one-day job he secured through another Guatemalan man he’d worked with before. Even so, he is behind on rent for May.
 
“If I don’t have the money, I’ll try to sell the few belongings that I have to see if we can make up the rest of it,” he said.
 
Some financial help could be on the way. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that a joint public-private fund would assist undocumented and unauthorized workers who don’t qualify for federal stimulus payments yet make up roughly one-tenth of California’s workforce. The program will provide a one-time payment of $500 per person, or $1,000 per household, but it won’t begin until later this month.  
 
In better times, Castro managed to send money to relatives in Guatemala. Now, he struggles to feed his immediate family while waiting for a decision on their asylum petition.

 

Related Stories

Kemi Lawani owns the Bonitas Extensions and Braids hair salon in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
USA
Minnesota Salon Owner Barely Staying Afloat as She Awaits Government Rescue Funds
Minnesota hairdresser and mother of two struggles to keep her salon afloat
Doug Stone
By Doug Stone
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 06:54
Luke Vincent is seen during better times, pictured here with his mother. (Courtesy - Luke Vincent)
USA
'I Haven't Gotten a Paycheck in a Month' - Lockdown Wallops New Orleans Restaurant Manager
Famous for its food, music and revelry, New Orleans relies more heavily on the hospitality and tourism industries than many other American cities
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 09:31
FILE - farmer Matthew Keller walks through one of his pig barns near Kenyon, Minn.
USA
US Hog Farmers Struggle to Survive After COVID-19 Hobbles Meat Processing
COVID-19 pandemic has hobbled meat processing, causing pain for consumers and producers alike
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 06:36
FILE -- Polk City, Iowa
COVID-19 Pandemic
As Business Plummets, Iowa Realtor Relies on Faith and Savings
Sales activity is down by more than 50% as buyers and sellers take a break
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 06:19
Default Author Profile
By
Cady Voge

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Attack Ad Draws President’s Ire 

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, April 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Ready for Human Trials in US

FILE - The Pfizer company logo is photographed at Pfizer Inc. headquarters, in New York, Dec. 4, 2017.
USA

US to Rein in Flood of Virus Blood Tests after Lax Oversight 

A woman's blood is collected for testing of coronavirus antibodies at a drive through testing site in Hempstead, N.Y., Tuesday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Another 1,700 Virus Deaths Reported in NY Nursing Homes

FILE - a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical workers outside Cobble Hill Health Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

At Georgia Senior Home, Staff Stays Put 24-7 to Stop Virus Spread

Crystal Craft places a bag of food at the gate for her husband, Justin, before sitting down for their weekly dinner date on opposite sides of a fence surrounding the Park Springs senior community, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, April 30, 2020.