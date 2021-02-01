USA

Days Before Impeachment Trial, Trump Names New Lawyers

By VOA News
February 01, 2021 12:21 AM
FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Bruce L. Castor Jr. speaks a day before taking the oath to become acting attorney…
In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Bruce L. Castor Jr. speaks a day before taking the oath to become acting attorney general during a news conference in the agency's headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday a new team of lawyers to lead his defense at his second impeachment trial. 

Defense lawyer David Schoen, a frequent television legal commentator, and Bruce Castor, a former district attorney in Pennsylvania who has faced criticism for his decision to not charge actor Bill Cosby in a sex crimes case, will represent Trump at the Senate trial that begins next week. 

In a statement issued through Trump’s office, both attorneys said Sunday they were honored to take the job. 

“The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always,” Castor said.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch outside the Senate as lawmakers vote on procedures to proceed with the impeachment of…
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch outside the Senate as lawmakers vote on procedures to proceed with the impeachment of former President Donald Trump for inciting the January 6, 2021.

Two prominent South Carolina lawyers, Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, had been expected to be Trump’s lead lawyers.  The relationship unraveled due to differences over what legal strategy would be appropriate for the trial, including Trump’s insistence on alleging voter fraud, according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter. 

The former president is facing charges of “incitement of insurrection” in connection with the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol on January 6. 

The House impeachment managers serving as prosecutors face a tough task in convincing at least 17 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump.  That is how many would be necessary to meet the threshold of two-thirds of the Senate, assuming all the Democratic caucus backs impeachment. 

Several Republicans have opposed the impeachment trial, arguing it is unconstitutional since Trump is already out of office. 

Trump is the first U.S. president to have been impeached twice. He was acquitted by the Senate a year ago on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. 

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Lead Impeachment Lawyers Part Ways Week Before Trial
Trump, lawyers cannot agree on trial strategy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 09:44 PM
Democratic House impeachment managers stand before entering the Senate Chamber as they deliver to the Senate the article of…
US Politics
Is Trump's Impeachment Trial Constitutional?
Debate swirls over whether Senate can try and convict former president
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 02:44 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Days Before Impeachment Trial, Trump Names New Lawyers

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Bruce L. Castor Jr. speaks a day before taking the oath to become acting attorney…
USA

Biden Could Compromise on Virus Relief Aid, Economic Adviser Says  

White House press secretary Jen Psaki listens as National Economic Council Director Brian Deese speaks during a press briefing…
USA

Bernie's Mitten Maker Finds Manufacturer to Fill Order Deluge

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2021 Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in…
South & Central Asia

NATO Sources: Foreign Troops to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond May Deadline

British soldiers with NATO-led Resolute Support Mission arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 6, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Lawmakers Push Mental Health Days for Kids Amid Pandemic

Katie Griffin, a junior at Norristown Area High School, takes part in virtual Spanish class at her home in Norristown, Pa., on…