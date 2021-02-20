USA

Debris Falls From Plane Near Denver During Emergency Landing

By Reuters
February 20, 2021 07:35 PM
A piece of debris from a commercial airplane is marked off by police tape where it landed along Midway Boulevard in Broomfield,…
A piece of debris from a commercial airplane is marked off by police tape where it landed along Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, Colo., as the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport, Feb. 20, 2021.

Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece that appeared to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.

The plane landed safely and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. The airline released no further details.

The Broomfield Police Department posted photos on Twitter showing large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Denver. Police asked that anyone injured come forward.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

"While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I'm watching that, I'm telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion," he said in a phone interview. "The plane just kind of continued on and we didn't see it after that."

Thal was relieved to learn later that the plane had made a safe landing.

Video posted on Twitter by a woman who said she was the daughter of people aboard the flight showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane flew through the air.

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Debris Falls From Plane Near Denver During Emergency Landing

A piece of debris from a commercial airplane is marked off by police tape where it landed along Midway Boulevard in Broomfield,…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Considers EU-hosted Informal Meeting With US, Official Says 

FILE PHOTO: Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria,…
USA

Biden Declares Major Disaster in Storm-ravaged Texas

FILE PHOTO: A contractor removes material from a ceiling in a recently-purchased home that sustained water damage due to busted…
All About America

Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 01, 2020 conspiracy theorist QAnon demonstrators protest during a rally to re-open…
VOA News on Iran

Biden's Bid to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Faces Long Road, Should Involve US Pressure, Analysts Say

President Joe Biden participates in a virtual event with the Munich Security Conference, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 19, 2021.