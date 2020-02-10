Democratic Presidential Contenders Differ on Key Policies

Democrats vying for their party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. election in November agree -- and disagree -- on many critical issues and topics of importance to Americans. VOA has compiled a rundown of five candidates' positions on immigration, trade policy and America's future in Afghanistan.
Immigration
Joe Biden
- Opposes eliminating criminal border crossing penalties.
- Vows to direct federal resources to “smart” border enforcement efforts to improve screening infrastructure at ports of entry.
- Favors providing health care coverage to immigrants.
- Supports path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, known as Dreamers, brought to the U.S. as children.
- Supports accepting at least 110,000 refugees a year.
- Favors a path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living in the country.
Pete Buttigieg
- Favors providing options for undocumented immigrants to buy health coverage.
- Opposes eliminating criminal border crossing penalties.
- Supports a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
- Favors the reinstatement of immigration enforcement priorities with an emphasis on removing people who pose a danger to the community.
- Supports limited border barriers but prefers deploying technology to enhance border security.
- Supports a comprehensive review of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Amy Klobuchar
- Wants to prioritize comprehensive immigration reform and pass it in the first year.
- Will undo any guideline by the Trump administration that aimed to deport Dreamers and immigrants who are living under any Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforcement Departure.
- Reopen international USCIS offices to deal with international adoptions, family visa petitions, among others.
- Against decriminalizing unauthorized migrant crossings.
- Favors border barrier construction if paired with a path to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants.
Bernie Sanders
- Repeal criminal penalties for those apprehended trying to cross the border. Sanders would reserve criminal prosecution for those who pose security threats.
- Vows to tear down the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Wants to invest in technology to fight drug and human trafficking.
- Reform immigration enforcement system, including breaking up ICE and CBP and redistributing their functions.
- Halt most deportations, which Sanders call cruel and inhumane.
- Reunite families that have been separated.
- Supports a family-based immigration system grounded in civil and human rights.
Elizabeth Warren
- Favors a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Those already enrolled in a program crafted by the Obama administration to shield Dreamers from deportation would also be covered.
- "Reshape” CBP and ICE and reduce immigration detention.
- Favors providing health care to immigrants under a proposed program to provide universal, government-funded coverage.
- Allow more refugees into the United States and create an office of New Americans.
- Vows to tear down physical barriers erected along the U.S.-Mexico border under President Trump.
- Would decriminalize unauthorized border crossings.
Trade
Joe Biden
- Supports the revised NAFTA/USMCA deal.
- Opposes most tariffs.
- Supports joining Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
- Wants to confront China's trade practices without inviting trade wars.
- Wants to enforce existing trade laws and invest in American workers and communities.
Pete Buttigieg
- Does not support the use of tariffs to pressure countries.
- Supports the Trump administration’s confrontation of China's trade practices but also hopes to work with China.
- Supports the revised NAFTA/USMCA deal.
- Opposes rejoining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Amy Klobuchar
- Favors tariffs to pressure certain countries with unfair trade practices.
- Supports the revised NAFTA/USMCA deal.
- Favors working with allies like Japan and the European Union to confront China's trading practices.
- Wants to restore travel to and trade with Cuba.
- Supports the federal government “aggressively” combating Chinese steel dumping.
- Favors tougher enforcement of trade laws, including increased inspections of steel imports at ports of entry.
Bernie Sanders
- Supports a full review of tariffs against China.
- Wants to rewrite all trade deals.
- In favor of an executive order to end federal contracts to corporations that outsource American jobs.
- Says U.S. tariffs can be an effective tool to protect American workers and incentivize nations to adopt better labor and environmental practices.
- Wants to expand Buy American, Buy Local and other government policies to increase jobs in the U.S.
Elizabeth Warren
- End closed-door trade negotiations heavily influenced by corporate interests.
- Wants environmental, consumer and labor representatives to outnumber corporate interests on trade advisory committees.
- Plans to overhaul U.S. trade policy toward China.
- Creation of a “non-sustainable economy” designation to allow the U.S. to impose tougher penalties on countries with poor labor and environmental practices.
- Supports the Paris Climate Agreement and wants countries to eliminate domestic fuel subsidies as a precondition for entering trade negotiations with the United States.
Afghanistan
Joe Biden
- Favors maintaining a U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan
Pete Buttigieg
- Favors bringing U.S. troops home without delay.
Amy Klobuchar
- Vows to bring most U.S. troops home by the end of her first term but is open to keeping a limited troop presence in Afghanistan.
Bernie Sanders
- Supports withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Elizabeth Warren
- Vows to bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan in her first term.