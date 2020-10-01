USA

Democrats Say Republicans Rushing Barrett Supreme Court Nomination

By VOA News
October 01, 2020 02:41 AM
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.,…
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the US Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 30, 2020.

Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said Republicans are rushing the Supreme Court confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and reiterated calls for postponing the review of her nomination until after the presidential inauguration in January.

In a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham released late Wednesday, Democrats said the timeline Graham has set does not allow for a thorough FBI background investigation, review of her entire judicial record or for Barrett to answer senators’ questions.

“This timeline is a sharp departure from past practice,” the Democrats wrote. “Even more, it undercuts the Senate’s ability to fulfill its advice and consent role and deprives the American people of a meaningful opportunity to gauge the nominee and her record for themselves.”

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, met with Barrett on Tuesday. He described her as highly qualified and has said he is “committed to ensuring that the nominee gets a challenging, fair, and respectful hearing.”

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett, a conservative jurist he previously tapped for the federal bench in 2017, to fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court’s best-known liberal who died September 18 at the age of 87.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and it appears Barrett has enough Republican support to be confirmed, despite fierce opposition from Democrats.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin three to four days of formal confirmation hearings on October 12. A vote in the full Senate could come by the end of the month.

Democrats have argued the next justice should be named by the winner of the November presidential election, a view Republicans championed when there was a Supreme Court vacancy in 2016. In that year, former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, put forth a nominee to replace the late justice Antonin Scalia, an arch conservative.

A public opinion poll by The New York Times and Siena College released Sunday showed 56% of voters indicated the seat should not be filled until after the election, while 41% said Trump should make the choice.

Barrett has been meeting with other Republican senators, including talks Wednesday with Senators Mitt Romney of Utah and Todd Young of Indiana. She is scheduled to meet Thursday with Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. So far, no Democrat has agreed to meet with her.

Democrats have also argued that if Barrett joins the court, she should recuse herself from any potential cases that may arise from the November election due to potential conflicts of interest.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected that view Wednesday, calling it “ridiculous” and saying Democrats “are grasping at straws.” 

Related Stories

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 25, 2020.
USA
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Laid to Rest
The nation’s second female Supreme Court justice sat on the bench for 27 years
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 04:08 PM
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett looks over to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., as they meet with on…
USA
Trump Supreme Court Nominee Meets with Republican Leadership
Informal visits begin accelerated confirmation process Republicans intend to complete before November 3 presidential election
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:09 AM
President Donald Trump walks with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the…
00:02:28
USA
Battle Lines Drawn Over Supreme Court Justice Pick
Judge Amy Coney Barrett will meet with Senate leaders this week in advance of her Senate confirmation hearing set to begin in two weeks
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 09:28 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech on the Supreme Court at The Queen Theater, Sept. 27, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
USA
Biden Calls for Delay in Vote on Supreme Court Nominee
Democratic presidential candidate says he or Trump should make the high court nomination after one of them is inaugurated in January
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 07:25 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Democrats Say Republicans Rushing Barrett Supreme Court Nomination

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.,…
USA

Lawmakers Warn US Failing to Adapt to Growing Chinese Threat

Members of a Chinese military band pose for photos before a reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the eve of…
Europe

US Held Back on Belarus Sanctions, Hoping for Joint Move With EU

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya arrives at the Grand Hotel Kempinski to meet with the French President in…
Africa

US Lawmakers: Democratic Institutions Backsliding in Sub-Saharan Africa

President John Magufuli speaks at the national congress of his ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party in Dodoma, Tanzania…
USA

Republican Lawmakers Grill Comey on Leadership of Russia Probe

Former FBI director James Comey is sworn via videoconference before testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 30, 2020.