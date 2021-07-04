USA

Demolition Experts Implode Partially Collapsed Florida Condo

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated July 04, 2021 11:19 PM
The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished.
The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.

Demolition experts imploded the rest of a partially collapsed condominium building in South Florida late Sunday in response to fears that it was unstable and could come down in the face of high winds from an advancing tropical storm.

It took a matter of seconds for the remaining structure to fall after the demolition was triggered around 10:30 p.m. Local time. A cloud of dust and debris rose up and lingered in the sky for a few minutes afterward.

Local officials had warned people in the area surrounding the building to stay inside and keep their windows closed.  Extra efforts were made to cover the original collapse site to make sure new debris did not interfere with search-and-rescue efforts there.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a Sunday evening news conference that the plan was to resume searching the collapse site “very shortly after the blast,” and that crews were standing by to return to the rubble pile as soon as it was deemed safe to do so.

She said imploding the rest of the building meant “allowing us to search in the area closest to the building, which has currently not been accessible to the teams given the great risk to our first responders due to the instability of the building."

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols the ocean in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, where demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021.
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols the ocean in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021.

The 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami, partially collapsed June 24, and round-the-clock search operations were suspended Saturday in advance of the demolition.

The death toll stands at 24, with 121 people still unaccounted for. No one has been found alive since the earliest hours of the search. 

Officials are watching the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said they expect the center of the storm to pass near or over the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.  That track would spare Surfside from a direct hit, but forecasters still expect the region to experience strong winds with gusts of at least 65 kilometers per hour.
 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press.

 

Related Stories

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still…
USA
11 Bodies Recovered, 150 Missing from Wreckage of Miami Building
Search and rescue efforts continue, four days after ocean-front apartment building fell
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 01:47 PM
Cranes are seen at a partially collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach, on June 27, 2021. - The scores of…
USA
Before Miami Building Collapse, $9M+ in Repairs Needed 
Owners at Champlain Towers South were facing payments of anywhere from $80,000 for one-bedroom unit to $330,000 or so for penthouse
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 07:52 AM
Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The seaside…
USA
Miami Officials Say 4 Confirmed Dead, 159 Still Missing in Building Collapse
Search and rescue efforts focused on collapsed portion of apartment complex
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:44 AM
A man walks beside the rubble as rescue efforts continue where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed,…
USA
Collapsed Miami Building Drew Global Visitors, Residents
Only one person confirmed dead, but officials fear number could skyrocket
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 07:55 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Conservative Supermajority on US Supreme Court Asserts Itself  

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington…
USA

Biden Opens White House to Fourth of July Guests

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden view fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House.
South & Central Asia

US: No Plans to Close Embassy as Fighting Rages in Afghanistan 

FILE - US marine guards entrance of American embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
USA

Demolition Experts Implode Partially Collapsed Florida Condo

The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished.
USA

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter Mark 75 Years of ‘Full Partnership’ 

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter holds hands with his wife Rosalynn Carter as they work with other volunteers for Habitat for Humanity in Mishawaka, Indiana, Aug. 27, 2018.