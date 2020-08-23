Demonstrations Continue in Portland

Protesters took to the streets of Portland in the Western U.S. state of Oregon for the 87th consecutive day Saturday.

Opposing left- and right-wing factions briefly clashed without interference from onlooking police.

The Associated Press reports that federal authorities moved demonstrators away from a plaza near federal buildings.

Media reports say hundreds of protesters were on the scene, some armed with pepper spray and makeshift shields. Some threw rocks and other articles and engaged in skirmishes.

Portland has been the scene of demonstrations since the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.