USA

Deutsche Bank Agrees to $150 Million Settlement for Jeffrey Epstein Lapses 

By VOA News
July 07, 2020 12:14 PM
The headquarters of Deutsche Bank is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 18, 2020. The bank will hold a virtual annual…
FILE - The headquarters of Deutsche Bank is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, May 18, 2020.

Deutsche Bank AG agreed Tuesday to pay a $150 million penalty to settle “significant compliance failures” in its dealings with convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. 
 
The New York State Department of Financial Services said the bank did not properly monitor Epstein’s transactions, despite widespread public knowledge about his sexual misconduct.  

FILE - Financier Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, July 15, 2019.

It said Deutsche Bank’s failure led to its processing of hundreds of Epstein’s transactions that should have been more closely scrutinized, including payments to victims and law firms representing him and his accomplices. 
 
The state regulator said Deutsche Bank also failed in its relationships with Danske Bank Estonia and FBME Bank by not properly monitoring their correspondent and clearing operations. 
 
The regulator said the penalty is the first regulatory enforcement action against Epstein, who committed suicide in jail last August after being arrested a month earlier on sex trafficking charges. 
 
Epstein, who socialized with President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, previously served more than a year in a Florida jail after pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting sex from a minor.   

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, in New York, July 2, 2020.

Epstein’s longtime confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, was transferred Monday to a New York City jail that is experiencing coronavirus and other problems as she is facing charges she recruited girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Messages to a prisoner are seen on a wall across the street from The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) where Ghislaine…
USA
Accused Jeffrey Epstein Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Moved to New York Jail 
Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the prison bureau said on Monday 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 14:26
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 20, 2013, Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at…
USA
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges
Epstein’s long-time confidante is charged with enticing minors to engage in sex with late sex offender/financier
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:13
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Immigration

Appeals Court Deals 2nd Blow to Trump Asylum Policy 

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is pictured in San Francisco, California, Feb. 7, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Novavax Awarded $1.6 Billion to Develop US COVID-19 Vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration…
USA

Trump Donors Among Early Recipients of Coronavirus Loans 

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Jan. 19, 2017.
Middle East

UN Drone Strike Report Calls US Attack on Iranian General 'Arbitrary Killing'

Iraqi women gather at the scene where Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Grapples With Coronavirus Surge

A police officer walks away from local residents protesting closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the global outbreak of the…