USA

Dollar in the Dumps as 2020 Ends, Another Bumper Bond Year

By Reuters
December 31, 2020 10:16 AM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul
The U.S. dollar is near its lowest level in 27 months and is down about 11% from its 2020 peak.

LONDON - The dollar was set to end 2020 Thursday around 2-1/2-year lows, allowing currencies from the euro to Chinese yuan to strengthen, while holiday-thinned euro zone bond yields were mostly steady after dropping 30-100 basis points over the year.
 
The prospect of a brighter 2021 has lessened the lure of the safe-haven dollar, while burnishing the attraction of assets overseas, especially in emerging markets.
 
News that British companies would be allowed another three-month transition period for swaps trading on EU platforms, averting the threat of disruptions next week, pressured the greenback further by sending sterling to a new May 2018 high.
 
This week's data also showed the U.S. trade account hemorrhaging dollars as the goods deficit hit a record $84.8 billion in November. The current account gap also widened to a 12-year high in the third quarter.
 
"I expect the dollar to depreciate further over the next few years as the Fed keeps rates at zero whilst maintaining its bloated balance sheet," Kevin Boscher, chief investment officer at asset manager Ravenscroft told clients.
 
"The magnitude of the twin-deficits dwarfs any other major economy," he noted.
 
Against a currency basket, the dollar is around 89.56, just off April 2018 lows of 89.515 for a 2020 loss of 7.2%. A fall past 88.25 will take it all the way to 2014 troughs.
 
The greenback's weakness boosted the euro above $1.23, the highest since April 2018, with a gain of almost 10% for the year.
 
Against the yuan, the dollar breached 6.4900 for the first time since mid-2018, though Chinese banks were later reported to be buying dollars to limit the drop.
 
Sterling rose as far as $1.3686, while against the euro it rallied 0.6% to a high of 89.76 pence.
 
On sovereign bonds, borrowing costs inched lower in thin liquidity, with this year's top performer, Italy, seeing 10-year yields slip one basis point to about 0.51%.
 
They started the year at almost 1.5%, only to drop steadily after the ECB's stimulus explosion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields hovered above 0%, down some 50 bps on the year. Even German yields, already negative back in January, fell around 30 bps.
 
After bumper 2020 returns - 4%-5% on 10-year German, Spanish and Portuguese debt, and over 8% on their Italian and U.S. equivalents - yields could grind gradually higher next year. Yet the improving growth picture should be broadly offset by central bank buying.
 
"Financial repression is very much intact and bond yields will be kept low across the maturity range in order to force investors further up the risk scale in a search for yield," Boscher added.

Related Stories

People walk past London's Stock Exchange, in London's City financial district, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011. European stocks gained…
Economy & Business
European Markets Slump on New Year’s Eve  
Frankfurt’s DAX index closed for holiday; markets in the Asia-Pacific region end turbulent year mostly higher    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 04:59 AM
A woman holds goods as Forgotten Harvest food bank distributes goods ahead of Christmas, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19…
Economy & Business
US Economy Grows at Record Pace in 3rd Quarter 
Despite growth, economy has yet to fully recover as consumer spending ebbed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:10 PM
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at a news conference to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Economy & Business
Biden Vows to Build Economy That Works ‘For All Americans’
World’s biggest economy facing headwinds from coronavirus
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 05:20 PM
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Shares were mostly higher…
COVID-19 Pandemic
World Economy Will Bounce Back in 2021, OECD Says
International economic group predicts 4.2% growth
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 03:53 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Unemployment Benefit Claims Edge Lower but Still Historically High

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a passerby walks past a business storefront with store closing signs in Boston. The U…
USA

Dollar in the Dumps as 2020 Ends, Another Bumper Bond Year

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul
COVID-19 Pandemic

California Reports Coronavirus Variant Case

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scientists Trying to Understand New Virus Variant

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk though a shopping street Thursday, Dec. 31,…
South & Central Asia

Year 2020 Hailed as Historic for War-Torn Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks as peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents get underway in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 12, 2020.