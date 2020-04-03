USA

Dr. Fauci Doughnuts Are Latest US Comfort Food

By Penelope Poulou
April 03, 2020 11:37 AM
A Dr. Anthony Fauci doughnut now being sold at Donuts Delight in Rochester, New York.
A Rochester, New York, bakery has come up with the ultimate comfort food — a doughnut bearing the likeness of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

America’s chief immunologist since 1984, Fauci has served under five presidents. The 79-year-old has emerged as a leading scientific voice of reason and comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Doughnut maker Nick Semeraro came up with the design. He says doughnuts and Fauci make for an amazing pairing because the doctor is an "American hero."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, March 15, 2020,

Semeraro and his baking crew at Donuts Delight experimented with a variety of Fauci-related designs. 

“They actually started off with just blue sprinkles for the medical team, and then you got to do red, white and blue because you have to show American pride,”  Semeraro says.

Within 48 hours, the first batch of Fauci doughnuts went viral on social media, according to Semeraro, who adds that the sweet treats are selling well.

 "They're all buying the doughnuts for support," he says, "so, it's good to see the support he has around him.

Semeraro is also thankful for the unexpected business boost he's experiencing in the middle of this crisis.  

“So we don't have to lay anybody off, because that’s tough you know. As a business owner, I've got a lot of sleepless nights with the fact that we have we have a lot of families we feed," Semeraro says. "We have 54 employees here that rely on me. Their families rely on me, their incomes,their house,their mortgage,their rent, their groceries."

