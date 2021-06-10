USA

El Chapo's Wife Pleads Guilty to Drug Running Charges 

By VOA News
June 10, 2021 01:34 PM
FILE PHOTO: Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", exits the Brooklyn…
FILE - Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse during the trial in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Feb. 5, 2019.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has pleaded guilty to charges she helped her husband run the Sinaloa cartel. 
 
Coronel Aispuro, 31, pleaded guilty to three federal charges Thursday in a federal court in Washington.  
 
The charges include conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine over years, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and engaging in transactions with a foreign drug trafficker. 
 
Coronel Aispuro was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington in February and has been held in custody since. 
 
Her arrest was a surprise as no moves were made against her for two years despite her being implicated during her husband’s trial in 2019.  

In this courtroom sketch, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, foreground right, reads a statement through an interpreter during his sentencing in federal court, July 17, 2019, in New York.
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, foreground right, reads a statement through an interpreter during his sentencing in federal court, July 17, 2019, in New York.

 
Guzman’s cartel operated ruthlessly for 25 years, smuggling tons of drugs into the U.S. while using extreme violence against anyone who got in the way.  
 
He was found guilty of 10 charges and sentenced to life plus 30 years. He is being held in Colorado’s Supermax prison. 

