USA

Envoy Says US Ready to Restart North Korea Nuclear Talks

By VOA News
August 21, 2019 02:17 AM
U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun, left, pose with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun, left, pose with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

U.S. envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun says the Trump administration is ready to resume stalled negotiations over North Korea's nuclear program.

Speaking Wednesday in Seoul where he was meeting with South Korean officials, Biegun said the United States is "prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea."

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter earlier this month that he had received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressing a desire "to meet and start negotiations" after the conclusion of U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises, which ended Tuesday.

North Korea considers the exercises a threat to its existence, and since late last month it carried out six short-range ballistic missile tests that Kim said were in response to the drills.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he was concerned about the latest missile tests, disagreeing with Trump, who has shrugged off their importance.

"I wish that they would not" launch the missiles, the top U.S. diplomat told CBS News.

The two latest projectiles, fired last Friday, flew 230 kilometers into the waters off North Korea, but, aimed differently, could reach South Korea as well as American troops and civilians living there.

Trump has voiced his discontent as well, not about North Korea's missile tests, but about the costs of the military drills with Seoul.

President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, walk up to view North Korea from the Korean Demilitarized Zone from Observation Post Ouellette at Camp Bonifas in South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Asked about the missile tests, Trump told reporters, "I have no problem. These are short-range missiles."

Trump called the missiles "smaller ones."  He said earlier this month that Kim had sent him "a really beautiful letter" that included a "small apology" for conducting the missile tests.

The U.S. leader has held out hope that he can bring about Pyongyang's denuclearization by the time his first term in the White House ends in January 2021.

Pompeo acknowledged in the CBS interview, however, that the United States and North Korea "haven't gotten back to the table as quickly as we would have hoped" to continue the nuclear weapons talks.

Pompeo said the U.S. knew "there will be bumps along the way" in the negotiations.

"We hope Chairman Kim will come to the table and a get a better outcome" than by maintaining North Korea's nuclear arsenal, he said.

"It will be better for the North Korean people," Pompeo concluded. "It'll be better for the world."

Related Stories

People watch a TV news program reporting about North Korea's firing projectiles with a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
US North Korea Envoy to Visit Japan, South Korea Next Week
North Korea launched at least two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, South Korea's military said, its sixth round of weapons launches since late July
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 16, 2019
National Nuclear Security Administration administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty talks about her agency's work to reduce global nuclear threats during a business conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aug. 6, 2019.
USA
US Official: Nuclear Program Serves as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy'
Head of US agency that maintains nation's nuclear weapons arsenal says country is facing most complex and demanding global security environment since the Cold War
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 06, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency, July 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Article Suggests Nuclear Sharing with Japan, S. Korea to Deter N. Korean Threat
In an article in current issue of a journal published by the US National Defense University, four members of the US military suggest the US share its nuclear weapons with two East Asian allies to deter Pyongyang
Default Author Profile
By Kim Dong-hyun
July 30, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019