USA

Epstein's Death Was Suicide, Medical Examiner Says

By Reuters
August 16, 2019 05:50 PM
FILE - A July 2006 photo provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein.
FILE - A July 2006 photo provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein.

NEW YORK - An autopsy has determined that financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, died of suicide by hanging, New York's Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday. 

Epstein, 66, was found dead Saturday in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in lower Manhattan, triggering investigations into the circumstances of his death. 

The well-connected money manager was arrested July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14. 

"We are sending the determination out very shortly. It is suicide by hanging," Office of Chief Medical Examiner spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis told Reuters. 

The autopsy showed that Epstein's neck had been broken in several places, two law enforcement sources said Thursday. 

The federal Bureau of Prisons, which runs the MCC, has said there had not been an inmate suicide there since 2006. 

Epstein had been on suicide watch at the jail but was taken off prior to his death, a source who was not authorized to speak on the matter said previously. At the MCC, two jail guards are required to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed, the source added. 

Separately, a team at the jail on Wednesday began an "after action" review, which is normally triggered by significant events such as a prominent inmate's death, a person familiar with the matter said. 

U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the removal of the warden at the jail, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Barr had criticized "serious irregularities" at the facility. 

Two corrections officers assigned to Epstein's unit also were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations. 

Epstein, a registered sex offender who once counted President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton as friends, pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of unlawfully paying a teenage girl for sex. 

Two women who said they were recruited 15 years ago to provide massages to Epstein, only to be later sexually molested by him at his Manhattan mansion, filed a $100 million lawsuit against the financier's estate on Thursday night. The lawsuit was at least the second filed against the estate since Epstein’s death. 

Related Stories

Security personnel and visitors are seen at the entrance of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, Aug. 12, 2019.
USA
Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Report Shows Broken Neck, Washington Post Says
Financier Jeffrey Epstein, a multi-millionaire and convicted sexual offender, was found dead in his jail cell Saturday in New York City
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 15, 2019
Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 21, 2019.
USA
Women Expected to Sue Jeffrey Epstein's Estate over Sexual Abuse Claims
New York lawyer Roberta Kaplan says she hopes to take advantage of the Child Victims Act, a New York state law which opens a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse regardless of how long ago it occurred
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 14, 2019
An employee checks a visitor outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Aug. 13, 2019 in New York.
USA
Warden at New York Jail Where Financier Epstein Died Removed
US Attorney General William Barr had condemned 'serious irregularities' at the federal jail where Epstein awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 13, 2019
A car reportedly carrying the body of financier Jeffrey Epstein arrives to the medical examiner after he was found dead in his cell in the Manhattan Correctional Center of New York City, New York, U.S., August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
USA
Scrutiny of Epstein's Death and Co-conspirators Intensifies
One of the new details provided by people familiar with the Metropolitan Correctional Center was that one of Epstein’s guards the night he died in his cell wasn’t a regular correctional officer
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 13, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019