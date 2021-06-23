USA

Eric Adams Leads New York City Mayor Race

By VOA News
June 23, 2021 05:35 AM
Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks at his primary election night party Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (AP…
Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks at his primary election night party, June 22, 2021, in New York.

Former police officer Eric Adams was leading all candidates in Tuesday’s preliminary election to select the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York City mayor.   

With nearly 85% of all voting precincts reporting, Adams, the president of the city’s historic borough of Brooklyn, emerged in first place out of 13 candidates with nearly 32% of those who voted in person or during the early voting period. Maya Wiley, a former civil rights attorney and top aide to outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, was in second place with 22% of the vote, followed by former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia with over 19%.   

Tuesday’s preliminary election was the first to be conducted under the ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to choose up to five candidates in order of preference. With no candidate winning more than 50% of first-choice votes, the votes that went to the last-place candidate will be reallocated to the voters’ second choices.

Supporters cheer during an election party for New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams, late Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. …
Supporters cheer during an election party for New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams, late Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York.

The city’s Board of Elections will announce the first round of ranked-choice results on June 29, and will continue to release further results as absentee ballots are counted.  The final results are expected to be announced sometime in mid-July.   

Adams, who could become the city’s second Black mayor, acknowledged late Tuesday night that it was too soon to declare outright victory.  But he told a crowd of jubilant supporters “there’s something else we know — that New York City said our first choice is Eric Adams.” 

Adams campaigned on a platform of increasing police resources to combat the city’s surging crime rate as it begins its post-pandemic recovery period. Wiley gained support from the city’s more liberal elements when she proposed shifting some of the police department’s massive $6 billion budget to social services, while Garcia based her campaign on her previous experience in city government. 

Andrew Yang, the millionaire entrepreneur who attracted widespread support during his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and was considered a top contender in the mayoral race, conceded Tuesday after finishing in fourth place with nearly 12% of the vote.   

The eventual Democratic nominee will be the overwhelming favorite to win the November general election in the predominantly Democratic city. He or she will face Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels civilian patrol group and winner of Tuesday’s Republican nominating election.   

Related Stories

A voter receives her ballot at Frank McCourt High School, in New York, June 22, 2021.
USA
New Yorkers Vote in Primary to Choose New Mayor
For the first time in the city’s history, residents are using a ranked-choice voting system for the primary
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 09:31 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Asian Americans Lobby to Name Navy Ship for Filipino Sailor

In this 1923 photo provided by the Filipino American National Historic Society are Filipino sailors in an unknown location.
USA

As Homicides Surge, Biden Poised to Press for More Gun Control Action

President Joe Biden speaks, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Arts & Culture

Japanese Soccer Player Yokoyama Comes Out as Transgender

Washington Spirit forward Kumi Yokoyama (17) warms up prior to an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the Racing Louisville…
Economy & Business

Top US Economists Face Off on Inflation

FILE - A combination of photos shows current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.
USA

Eric Adams Leads New York City Mayor Race

Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks at his primary election night party Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (AP…