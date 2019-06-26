USA

Eric Trump Says He Was Spit on at Chicago Cocktail Lounge

By Associated Press
June 26, 2019 08:15 AM
Eric Trump arrives at a pub in Doonbeg west of Ireland Wednesday, June 5, 2019. President Trump is overnighting in Ireland before attending 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings events in northern France Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Eric Trump arrives at a pub in Doonbeg west of Ireland Wednesday, June 5, 2019. President Trump is overnighting in Ireland before attending 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings events in northern France Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump says the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of a Chicago cocktail lounge into custody after she spit on him.

Eric Trump told Breitbart News in a telephone interview that it was ``purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.''

His comments came after reports of the alleged spitting incident Tuesday night at The Aviary in Chicago's West Loop area. The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment on behalf of the lounge.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that officers assisted the Secret Service with a “law enforcement matter” and deferred inquiries to the agency.

The Secret Service, White House and Trump Organization, which Eric Trump helps run, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
 

