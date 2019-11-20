USA

Escaping Impeachment Hearings, Trump to Showcase Apple Plant in Texas

By Associated Press
November 20, 2019 01:40 PM
President Donald Trump waves as he walks to the Marine One helicopter after speaking to the media, Nov. 20, 2019, as he leaves the White House in Washington, en route to Texas.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is getting out of Washington during the House impeachment probe. He's headed to Texas to tour an Austin plant that produces Apple's Mac Pro computer.

It's Trump's second visit to Texas in recent weeks as he highlights job growth in a state crucial for Republicans in 2020, both in terms of money and votes.

Trump's visit follows Apple's announcement in September that it would continue manufacturing the Mac Pro in Austin. The move came once the Trump administration agreed to waive tariffs on certain computer parts made in China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook pitched Trump on the problem that higher tariffs posed for Apple. Trump has said, “it's tough for Apple to pay tariffs if they're competing with a very good company that's not.”
 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

