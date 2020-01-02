USA

Esper: US Prepared to Take 'Preemptive' Action on Iran

By Carla Babb
Updated January 02, 2020 07:53 PM
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper delivers a statement on Iraq and Syria, at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, Dec. 29, 2019, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper says, Jan. 2, 2020, Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East.

PENTAGON - The U.S. is prepared to take "preemptive" military action to prevent future attacks on U.S. forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.

The Pentagon continues to see indications that Iran and Iranian-backed militias may be planning more strikes on U.S. forces in the Middle East, according to Esper.

"The game has changed, and we're prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region," he said.

There were about a dozen attacks from Iranian-backed groups on bases in Iraq hosting U.S. and international forces in November and December, including one blamed on Kataeb Hezbollah in Kirkuk that killed an American contractor and wounded several U.S. and Iraqi troops.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley listens as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a statement on Iraq and Syria, Dec. 29, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla.

"We know that there has been a sustained campaign, at least since October. We know that for certain, and we know that the campaign has increased in tempo and intensity," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told reporters Monday.

Recent U.S. airstrikes targeting Kataeb Hezbollah led to a two-day standoff at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Militiamen and their supporters attacked the embassy compound Tuesday, wrecking a reception area, setting several fires and writing graffiti to protest the airstrike.

Photos of the embassy compound showed Arabic graffiti saying, "No, No America" and "Soleimani is my leader," referring to Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, an elite wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that oversees foreign operations.

The situation was quieter Thursday, as Iranian-backed paramilitary groups left the area.

But late Thursday, at least three Katyusha rockets slammed into Baghdad International Airport. One report says four people were killed and nine wounded. Several cars were set on fire. No one has claimed responsibility.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Kataeb Hezbollah's leader and others he called "terrorists" for orchestrating the Baghdad embassy assault.

Consular operations were suspended, and the State Department warned U.S. citizens to stay away from the site.

U.S. diplomats have been reported safe at the embassy, and Milley said he is "very confident" the embassy would not be physically overrun.

"There is sufficient combat power there — air and ground — that anyone who attempts to overrun that will run into a buzz saw," Milley said.

The Pentagon has deployed an additional 750 soldiers to Kuwait in what Esper called "an appropriate and precautionary action." About 100 Marines based in Kuwait were sent into Iraq Tuesday to aid in securing the embassy.

Esper called on Iraq to do more to address Iranian-sponsored militia groups and prevent attacks on U.S. and coalition forces.

"They need to investigate the attacks and help us bring to account the perpetrators. We haven't seen sufficient action on that front," Esper added.

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 1, 2020.

In a speech on state television, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the U.S. attacks.

"I and the government and the nation of Iran strongly condemn this American crime," Khamenei said.

The Iranian leader claimed Tehran had nothing to do with the Baghdad protests, condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's New Year's Eve threat that Iran "will pay a very big price" if it damaged the U.S. Embassy or injured American personnel stationed there. "This is not a warning," Trump said. "It is a threat."

Khamenei responded to Trump, saying, "Be logical. ... The people of this region hate America. Why don't Americans understand this? You Americans have committed crimes in Iraq, you have committed crimes in Afghanistan. You have killed people."

Despite the conflict, Trump said Tuesday he did not see the demonstrations escalating into a war.

Kenneth Schwartz contributed to this report.

Related Stories

Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 1, 2020, after Iran-backed protesters withdrew from the compound.
Middle East
Iranian-Backed Protesters Withdraw From US Embassy Compound in Baghdad
Development follows exchange of threats by US and Iranian leaders
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 11:10
Mourners carry the coffins of Iran-backed Popular Mobilization fighters killed in a U.S. airstrike in Qaim, during their…
Extremism Watch
Iran's Iraqi Militia Proxy Kataeb Hezbollah Explained
a look at the history and facts of the Iranian-backed Iraqi group
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 22:03
Iraqi people walk on a U.S. flag in a protest after an airstrike at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim,…
Middle East
Iraqi Politicians Condemn US Strike on Pro-Iran Shi'ite Militia
Iraqi Parliament unable to muster quorum to vote on condemning US airstrike on pro-Iran Kataib Hezbollah militia
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 07:37
Fighters from the Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades militia, inspect the destruction at their headquarters in the…
USA
US Brushes Off Iraqi Criticism of Airstrikes
Senior US officials blame Iraq for refusing to protect American forces from Iranian proxy forces, warn more actions possible
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 17:21
Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

US Legislation on Spread of Cyber Tools Passes after Reuters Investigation

FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel…
USA

US Slaps Sanctions on Cuba Defense Minister over Support for Venezuela's Maduro

General Leopoldo Cintra Frias attends a Cuban Communist Party congress in Havana in this April 16, 2011 file photo. Cintra, who…
USA

As Jewish Enclaves Spring Up Around NYC, So Does Intolerance

In this Dec. 30, 2019, photo, Jewish girls walk to a bus in the Crown Heights neighborhood of New York, for the trip to Monsey,…
All About America

Robots Stole Blue Collar Jobs, Now AI Is Coming for White Collar Workers

In this Feb. 24, 2015, photo, workers analyze baseball games at Baseball Info Solutions in Coplay, Pa. Baseball Info Solutions…
USA

In US, Just Who Is Flying Those Mystery Drones?

Drones perform an aerial display over Marina Bay during New Year's Eve celebrations ahead of the new year in Singapore December…