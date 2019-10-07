USA

Ethiopian Airlines' Former Chief Says Airlines Went Into Records After Crash

By Associated Press
October 7, 2019 11:59 AM
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in…
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019.

SEATTLE - Ethiopian Airlines' former chief engineer says in a whistleblower complaint filed with regulators that the carrier went into maintenance records on a Boeing 737 Max jet after it crashed this year, a breach he contends was part of a pattern of corruption that included routinely signing off on shoddy repairs.

Yonas Yeshanew, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., says that while it is unclear what, if anything, was altered, the decision to go into records that should have been sealed reflects an airline with plenty to hide.
 
Yeshanew is the latest insider urging investigators to take a closer look at human factors in the Max saga and not just focus on Boeing's anti-stall system, which has been widely blamed for two crashes.
 
Ethiopian Airlines has emphatically denied Yeshanew's allegations, calling him a disgruntled worker out for revenge.

Related Stories

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.
Economy & Business
US FAA Says It Will Invite Global Boeing 737 Max Pilots to Simulator Tests
Boeing Co's 737 Max was grounded worldwide in March after two crashes within five months in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 21:24
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York.
USA
FAA: Some Boeing 737 MAX Jets May Have Bad Parts
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday disclosed a new problem involving Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX, saying that more than 300 of that troubled plane and an older model 737 may contain improperly manufactured parts and that the agency will require these parts to be quickly replaced.The FAA said up to 148 leading edge slat tracks manufactured by a Boeing sub-tier supplier are affected and cover 179 MAX and 133 NG aircraft worldwide. Slats are movable panels…
Daniel Elwell, acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, testifies during a House Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 15, 2019, on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
USA
FAA Chief Has No Timetable for Boeing 737 MAX Approval
The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday he does not have a specific timetable to approve Boeing Co’s 737 MAX for flight after two fatal crashes since October prompted the plane to be grounded worldwide.The FAA is meeting with more than 30 international air regulators including China, the European Union, Brazil and Canada on Thursday to discuss a software fix and new pilot training that Boeing has been developing to ensure the jets are safe…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl