EU Welcomes Biden Inauguration

By VOA News
January 20, 2021 10:29 AM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, ‘This time-honored ceremony on the steps of the U.S. Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy.’

Leaders of the European Union Wednesday hailed the inauguration of Joe Biden as a “new dawn” in America.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels, ahead of Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th president of the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “This time-honored ceremony on the steps of the U.S. Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy and the resounding proof that once again after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House."

European Council President Charles Michel was equally effusive but frank about how the U.S.-EU relationship changed under President Donald Trump. He said, “Today is more than a transition; today is an opportunity to rejuvenate our transatlantic relationship, which has greatly suffered in the last four years.”    

The European Council is the E.U.’s political arm. Michel invited Biden to attend the council’s “extraordinary council meeting in Brussels, that can be in parallel to a NATO meeting." He said European leaders want to work with the U.S. on boosting multilateral cooperation, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling climate change, and joining forces on security and peace, among other issues.

The European leaders acknowledged the events of the last two weeks in Washington - the siege on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Michel said Biden’s inauguration is evidence the attackers failed and called on Biden to work with Europe.

“On the first day of his mandate I address a solemn proposal to the new U.S. president: let's build a new founded pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America and for a better world," he said.

