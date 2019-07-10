USA

Ex-education Secretary, 5 Others Held in Puerto Rico Probe

By Associated Press
July 10, 2019 02:29 PM
Federal agents escort former Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration head Ángela Ávila-Marrero who was arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Puerto Rico’s former secretary of education and four other people including Ávila…
Federal agents escort former Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration head Ángela Ávila-Marrero who was arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 10, 2019.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Puerto Rico's former secretary of education and five other people were arrested Wednesday on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors, federal officials said.

Federal officials said Wednesday morning that former Education Secretary Julia Keleher; former Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration head Angela Avila-Marrero; businessmen Fernando Scherrer-Caillet and Alberto Velazquez-Pinol, and education contractors Glenda E. Ponce-Mendoza and Mayra Ponce-Mendoza, who are sisters, were arrested by the FBI on 32 counts of fraud and related charges.

The alleged fraud involves $15.5 million in federal funding between 2017 and 2019. Thirteen million was spent by the Department of Education during Keleher's time as secretary while $2.5 million was spent by the insurance administration when Avila was the director.

Officials said there was no evidence that Keleher or Avila-Marrero had personally benefited from the scheme. 

FBI agents escort businessman Fernando Scherrer-Caillet who was arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 10, 2019.

U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico Rosa Emilia Rodriguez said Velazquez Pinol had improperly taken advantage of contacts in the education and health insurance agencies to win federal contracts and illegally used federal money to pay for lobbying. 

Glenda E. Ponce-Mendoza worked as Keleher's assistant and both she and her sister were friends of the former education secretary. Officials said Keleher bypassed regular bidding procedures to steer contracts toward her friends. 

“It was alleged that the defendants engaged in a public corruption campaign and profited at the expense of the Puerto Rican citizens and students. This type of corruption is particularly egregious because it not only victimizes tax payers, it victimizes those citizens and students that are in need of educational assistance,” said Neil Sanchez, special agent in charge of the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Inspector General's Southern Region.

Rodriguez said Gov. Ricardo Rossello was not involved in the investigation. 

Rossello said he was returning early from vacation in Europe to meet with legislators and members of his administration about the investigation.

“To maintain the trust of the people in the institutions of the government is a constant challenge that all of us who work in public service have,'' he said in a statement. “That trust is torn when public officials or those related, are accused of crimes of corruption.”

Multiple Puerto Rican officials over a series of administrations have been hit by charges of corruption and misuse of funds. 

“It's a shame that we see this type of scheme, one after another,” Rodriguez said. “There's much work to be done in Puerto Rico ... this is the type of case that's been seen so much, involving federal funds, and it's shameful.” 

 

               

Related Stories

Demonstrators holding wooden shields are confronted by police during a protest against the Federal Fiscal Control Board, as part of the May Day celebration in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 1, 2019.
USA
Official over Puerto Rico Police Reform Resigns in Protest
A retired Army officer overseeing a federally mandated reform of Puerto Rico's police department resigned on Tuesday, saying he's lost trust in the process. Arnaldo Claudio said in a phone interview that the U.S. Department of Justice and the federal court are not taking sufficient action to end wrongdoing and that the money meant to overhaul the large department is being misspent. “I don't want to be associated with such a system,” he…
00:03:14
USA
18 Months After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico Still Struggling
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at Aaron Bessant Amphitheater, May 8, 2019, in Panama City Beach, Fla.
USA
AP Fact Check: Trump Brings Puerto Rico Fiction to Florida
President Donald Trump brought his enduring fiction about hurricane aid for Puerto Rico to a rally crowd in Florida Wednesday.Pledging unstinting support for more hurricane recovery money for Floridians, he vastly exaggerated how much Puerto Rico has received.Trump laced his speech in Panama City Beach with a recitation of falsehoods that never quit, touching on veterans’ health care, the economy, visas and more. A sampling:…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press