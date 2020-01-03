USA

Ex-Mexico Security Chief Pleads Not Guilty to Taking Bribes From 'El Chapo'

By Associated Press
January 03, 2020 07:37 PM
In this courtroom sketch, defense attorney Cesar de Castro, left, Mexico's former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna,…
In this courtroom sketch, defense attorney Cesar de Castro, left, Mexico's former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna, center, and a court interpreter, appear for an arraignment hearing in Brooklyn federal court, Jan. 3, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK - Mexico’s former top security official pleaded not guilty Friday to charges he accepted a fortune in drug-money bribes from kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel to let it operate with impunity.

Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, was indicted in New York on three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge.

During his brief appearance in a Brooklyn courtroom, Garcia Luna shook his head “no” as prosecutors outlined the charges against him.

A judge ordered him detained after Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Reid argued that he would pose an “unacceptable risk of flight” if released. Garcia Luna’s lawyer, Cesar de Castro, said he would ask the court later for his client to be granted bail.

Former drug war point man

Garcia Luna was viewed as the point man in then-President Felipe Calderon’s 2006-2012 war on drugs. As public safety secretary, he was one of the most feared members of Calderon’s government, but for years was dogged by allegations about his ties to drug traffickers.

Calderon’s government was criticized for not going after the Sinaloa cartel with the same energy as the cartel’s rivals. Calderon always rebuffed that criticism.

Briefcases of cash

U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing this month that Garcia Luna had accepted “tens of millions of dollars” in bribes — often briefcases full of cash — to protect the cartel.

“Because of the defendant’s corrupt assistance, the Sinaloa Cartel conducted its criminal activity in Mexico without significant interference from Mexican law enforcement and imported multiton quantities of cocaine and other drugs into the United States,” prosecutors wrote.

They added that Garcia Luna “prioritized his personal greed over his sworn duties as a public servant and assured the continued success and safety of one of the world’s most notorious trafficking organizations.”

De Castro declined to comment on the charges.

During Guzman’s 2018 New York trial, jurors heard former cartel member Jesus Zambada testify that he personally made at least $6 million in hidden payments to Garcia Luna, on behalf of his older brother, cartel boss Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

It’s alleged that during the time Garcia Luna protected the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for bribes, the cartel, at the direction of Chapo Guzman, Mayo Zambada and other leaders, sent multiton drug loads to New York and other American cities, including the federal district covering Brooklyn and Queens, according to court documents.

Garcia Luna lived in Miami, Florida, before his arrest last month in Texas. From 2001 to 2005, he led Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency and from 2006 to 2012 served as Mexico’s secretary of public security before relocating to the U.S., authorities said.

Related Stories

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Aug. 30, 2019.
The Americas
Mexico's Lopez Obrador Says 'El Chapo' Had Same Power as President 
President recounts administration's successes in its first year, highlighted its challenges; he says he's already done away with high-level corruption rampant in previous governments
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 18:24
In this courtroom sketch, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, foreground right, reads a statement through an interpreter during his sentencing in federal court, July 17, 2019, in New York.
USA
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Jailed at 'Supermax' Prison in Colorado
Guzman was whisked away early on Friday from a secret location in New York, on his way to the Supermax prison in Florence, his attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, told the Denver Post
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/19/2019 - 21:26
Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives for his sentencing at Brooklyn federal court, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in New York. The 62-year-old Guzman was convicted in February on multiple conspiracy…
USA
Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Guzman Sentenced to Life Behind Bars
Guzman sentenced in New York court after 2017 extradition to the US
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

VOA News on Iran

Was US Drone Attack on Iranian General an Assassination?

A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in the U.S. airstrike in Iraq,…
USA

Ex-Mexico Security Chief Pleads Not Guilty to Taking Bribes From 'El Chapo'

In this courtroom sketch, defense attorney Cesar de Castro, left, Mexico's former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna,…
USA

Democratic States Push Supreme Court for Quick Obamacare Ruling

This screen grab from the website HealthCare.gov shows the extended deadline for signing up for health care coverage for 2020…
USA

Methodist Leaders Propose Plan for Amicable Separation 

FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury…
VOA News on Iran

Trump Hails Death of Iranian General, Says 'Reign of Terror is Over'

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP…