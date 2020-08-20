USA

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Charged in Alleged Fraud Scheme 

By VOA News
August 20, 2020 10:23 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2019 file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to testify at the trial of Roger…
FILE - Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to testify at the trial of Roger Stone, at federal court in Washington, Nov. 8, 2019.

President Donald Trump’s former political adviser Steve Bannon has been charged by federal prosecutors in New York with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a fundraising campaign to support the building of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. 

A Justice Department statement said Bannon and three others were indicted “for their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall” that raised more than $25 million.” 

“The defendants allegedly engaged in fraud when they misrepresented the true use of donated funds.  As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth,” Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett said. 

All four defendants have been arrested.   

 

Related Stories

Benjamin Harnwell, a British acolyte of Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon
Europe
Inside Steve Bannon’s School for Populists
Benjamin Harnwell, British acolyte of Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, says he and his mentor plan to fight efforts to scrap plans to turn picturesque medieval monastery into boot camp for populist activists
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 06/10/2019 - 13:38
FILE - Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon holds a news conference in Rome, Italy, Sept. 22, 2018.
US Politics
Sources: US Senate Panel Probes Former Trump Aide Bannon
The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee is pursuing a wide-ranging investigation into former White House adviser Steve Bannon's activities during the 2016 presidential campaign, three sources familiar with the inquiry told Reuters. The committee is looking into what Bannon might know about any contacts during the campaign between Moscow and two advisers to the campaign, George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, they said. Papadopoulos, a consultant, initially…
FILE - Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon participates in a Hudson Institute conference in Washington, U.S., Oct. 23, 2017.
Europe
Former Trump Aide Bannon Sets Up Group to Undermine EU
Former Donald Trump political strategist Steve Bannon and a top associate have created a Brussels-based political organization intended to undermine, and ultimately paralyze, the European Union, Bannon and the associate told Reuters. In an interview and email conversations, Bannon and Raheem Kassam, a former chief aide to British anti-EU leader Nigel Farage who now serves as a Bannon lieutenant, said the group, known as The Movement, is already operating and hiring. …
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Charged in Alleged Fraud Scheme 

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2019 file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to testify at the trial of Roger…
COVID-19 Pandemic

How Will Office Life Be Different in a Pandemic?

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
2020 USA Votes

Pence Campaigns in Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Tankcraft Corporation Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Darien, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
USA

Weekly US Jobless Benefit Claims Top 1 Million

A customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Florida, Aug. 6, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

'Best That We Can Do': DNC Viewers Adjust to Virtual Format

In this Aug. 18, 2020, image provided by Genevieve Williams, Williams poses for a selfie in Neosho, Mo.