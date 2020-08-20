Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Charged in Alleged Fraud Scheme 

President Donald Trump’s former political adviser Steve Bannon has been charged by federal prosecutors in New York with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a fundraising campaign to support the building of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

A Justice Department statement said Bannon and three others were indicted “for their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall” that raised more than $25 million.”

“The defendants allegedly engaged in fraud when they misrepresented the true use of donated funds. As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth,” Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett said.

All four defendants have been arrested.