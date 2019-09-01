FBI: Gunman in Texas Shooting Acted Alone

The FBI says the gunman who killed seven and wounded 22 in Odessa, Texas Saturday acted alone and likely had no ties to any global or domestic terror group.

The shooter hijacked a mail truck and fired at other cars as he sped along a highway before police killed him.

The dead include a teenager. Three officers are among the wounded. A 17 month-girl was also struck, losing several teeth and leaving her with holes in her tongue and lip.

"There are no definitive answers as to motive or reasons at this point," Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said Sunday. But we are fairly certain that the subject did act alone."

Gerke refused to reveal the shooter's name during a news conference Sunday, saying he did not want to give him any notoriety.

But police officials have identified him as 36-year-old Saen Ator.

Saturday's carnage began when Texas state troopers pulled over gunman for failing to signal for a left turn on a highway. He fired a rifle at the rear window of his car, wounding one officer.

The shooter ran off and stole a mail truck, firing at other cars at random before being cornered and gunned down in a movie theater parking lot. Police say he might have run into the theater leaving behind more bloodshed if he has not been killed outside.

This latest shooting comes weeks after double mass shootings on the same day at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas and a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, left 31 dead.

President Trump praised officers for their quick response Saturday, calling it "a very tough and sad situation!"

"I think Congress has got a lot of thinking to do frankly," Trump said. "They've been doing a lot of work. I think you're going to see some interesting things coming along."

But he said he does not believe increased background checks for gun buyers which many lawmakers are demanding would have stopped any of the shootings.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott talked about the numerous shootings he has had to deal with since becoming governor in 2015.

"I have been to too many of these events," he said Sunday. I'm heartbroken by the crying of the people of the state of Texas. I'm tired of the dying of the people of the state of Texas...the status quo in Texas is unacceptable and action is needed."